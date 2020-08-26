President Trump said today he will posthumously pardon Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested and fined for illegally voting in 1872. Incidentally, Susan B. Anthony is what Trump thinks happens during gender reassignment surgery.
— Seth Meyers
Oh, so now voting illegally is OK.
— Trevor Noah
There’s no bigger champion for women than the man who spent his morning rage-tweeting about Michelle Obama.
— Jimmy Fallon
Hillary Clinton also spoke tonight (at the Democratic National Convention). She was the only speaker to kick things off by slowly putting out a cigar and saying,
"Well, well, well.”
— Jimmy Fallon
But former President Obama closed out tonight, and he talked about the current state our country is in and how Joe Biden can lead us out of it. Then he just said a bunch of words Trump can’t pronounce — (imitating Barack Obama) "Yosemite. Uh, Thailand. Uh, Minneapolis.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Oh my God, he’s really there. It’s everything I miss — Obama, the Constitution, a president, haircuts. He looks so fresh!
— Stephen Colbert
That’s right, everyone is saying the former first lady stole the night. I’m actually worried the speech might have backfired for Biden, because right after, everyone with a ballot wrote in Michelle Obama.
— Jimmy Fallon
At that point, Trump squeezed his Diet Coke hand so hard it turned into a diamond.
— Jimmy Fallon
And what made it even more devastating was that Michelle Obama wasn’t angry, she wasn’t yelling, she just stated Trump’s complete failure as a president as an obvious fact. You know, it’s the difference between your mom screaming at you and your mom just casually sipping a coffee and going, "Well, not all kids can be winners.”
— Trevor Noah
I can’t believe this — another Trump guy has been arrested? After the Aryan Brotherhood and Latin Kings, the largest prison gang in America might be the former Trump campaign officials.
— Trevor Noah
Just so you know, by the way, that’s how he looked before he got arrested. He looks like a guy who yells at Little Leaguers when he doesn’t have a kid on the team.
— Jimmy Fallon
He’s accused of stealing money from people who thought they were donating to build Donald Trump’s wall — because you know, you wouldn’t want criminals sneaking into the country.
— Trevor Noah
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.