Nightlines

It came out that Fox News hosts were begging for Trump to do something. And today Fox News hosts lit their tree on fire again just to change the subject.

— Jimmy Fallon

Gee, if only they had some sort of media outlet where they could have said that publicly.

— Jimmy Kimmel

This is like finding out the flight attendant who’s been telling you that it’s just a little turbulence is going back into the cockpit, like, "Doesn’t anybody know how to fly this thing? We’re all gonna die!”

— Trevor Noah

Trump was like, "If I replied to every text that said 'What you’re doing is crazy,' I’d never get anything done.”

— Jimmy Fallon

And I love that they were so concerned that this could ruin Trump’s legacy: "If he gets somebody killed today, no one will remember that time he told everyone to drink bleach."

— Trevor Noah

Yeah, Trump ignored the advice of those closest to him and also Don Jr.

— Jimmy Fallon