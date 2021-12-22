Nightlines

It came out that Fox News hosts were begging for Trump to do something. And today Fox News hosts lit their tree on fire again just to change the subject.
— Jimmy Fallon
Gee, if only they had some sort of media outlet where they could have said that publicly.
— Jimmy Kimmel
This is like finding out the flight attendant who’s been telling you that it’s just a little turbulence is going back into the cockpit, like, "Doesn’t anybody know how to fly this thing? We’re all gonna die!”
— Trevor Noah
Trump was like, "If I replied to every text that said 'What you’re doing is crazy,' I’d never get anything done.”
— Jimmy Fallon
And I love that they were so concerned that this could ruin Trump’s legacy: "If he gets somebody killed today, no one will remember that time he told everyone to drink bleach."
— Trevor Noah
Yeah, Trump ignored the advice of those closest to him and also Don Jr.
— Jimmy Fallon
These messages have the ring of unfiltered truth because they’re taken from Mark Meadows’ two personal phones — and nothing says "innocent" like a second cellphone.
— Stephen Colbert
The White House is skipping their annual holiday parties because of COVID this year — and because Joe Biden goes to sleep at 4 p.m.
— Jimmy Kimmel
The White House just announced, due to COVID concerns, instead of the traditional holiday parties, he’s inviting guests to come see the decorations on a 30-minute self-guided tour, which is just a fancy way of Biden saying, "Come if you want, but I ain’t gonna be there!”
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s right, a self-guided tour of a historic Washington building. That’s basically how Fox News described Jan. 6.
— Jimmy Fallon
President Biden attended the DNC’s annual holiday party last night and gave a 10-minute speech in just under an hour.
— Seth Meyers
You know, for real, sometimes I think conservatives are right: America shouldn’t be teaching the history of racism in schools, because then at least white people wouldn’t know who to compare themselves to when they get kicked off airplanes for doing dumb stuff. "I’m exactly the same as — huh, I can’t think of anybody, you know? Maybe I’m just a (expletive) wearing panties on my face. I need to re-evaluate my behavior.”