Nightlines

The race being so close in Georgia was a big surprise, but Pennsylvania — the reason Joe Biden is strong in Pennsylvania, a state that voted Republican last time, is because he’s from there and they know him. It’s the same reason Trump lost New York.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Yep, nothing is definite, but the outcome feels pretty inevitable right now. Vladimir Putin is like, "Oh well, you rig some, you lose some.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Wow, did he win an election or the World Cup? Did those people vote for Biden or did they just pull down a statue of Saddam?

— Seth Meyers

I will always remember where I was when I heard the news — I was sitting in front of the TV, like I had been 24 hours a day for the past five days.

— Jimmy Fallon

I tell you what, it took almost the whole four years, but Donald Trump finally got a massive crowd to cheer him outside the White House.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I mean, it’s bad enough for your boss to tell you to clean out your desk, but can you imagine if on the way to your desk the entire office was lining the hallways to boo you?