Nightlines

The race being so close in Georgia was a big surprise, but Pennsylvania — the reason Joe Biden is strong in Pennsylvania, a state that voted Republican last time, is because he’s from there and they know him. It’s the same reason Trump lost New York.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Yep, nothing is definite, but the outcome feels pretty inevitable right now. Vladimir Putin is like, "Oh well, you rig some, you lose some.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Wow, did he win an election or the World Cup? Did those people vote for Biden or did they just pull down a statue of Saddam?
— Seth Meyers
I will always remember where I was when I heard the news — I was sitting in front of the TV, like I had been 24 hours a day for the past five days.
— Jimmy Fallon
I tell you what, it took almost the whole four years, but Donald Trump finally got a massive crowd to cheer him outside the White House.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I mean, it’s bad enough for your boss to tell you to clean out your desk, but can you imagine if on the way to your desk the entire office was lining the hallways to boo you?
— Trevor Noah
And listen, I get that this is hard for Donald Trump. Processing a loss like this is going to take time. I mean, this is the first time he’s ever failed at anything besides his casinos, his airline, his mortgage, Trump Steaks, Trump University, Trump magazine, etc.
— Jimmy Kimmel
You know you’re in trouble when your master plan starts with "Get me Rudy Giuliani on the phone.”
— Jimmy Fallon
The press conference was located next to a sex shop and a crematorium. Honestly, that’s about where you’d expect Giuliani to have a law office.
— Jimmy Fallon
It’s like if Trump announced he was holding a big rally at the Lincoln Memorial, deleted it, then announced he was holding a big rally at a Lincoln dealership.
— Seth Meyers
And let the lawsuits begin. I really cannot think of a more fitting ending to this presidency than him suing America.
— Jimmy Kimmel
