Nightlines

According to CPAC, "It’s time to stand up for Americans whose views have gotten them canceled," which is why they kicked things off by canceling an appearance from one of their panelists for a history of making anti-Semitic claims. Good — conservatives don’t want to be associated with anyone like that. It could sully the good name of the mob with aluminum bats trying to murder Mike Pence.

— Stephen Colbert

CPAC apparently hadn’t known about Young Pharaoh’s history of anti-Semitism, and called his views "reprehensible," saying they have "no home" with their conference. Yes, conservatives would never doubt the existence of Jewish people. Otherwise, who’s operating the space laser?

— Stephen Colbert

I didn’t know America was canceled. Although, I’m not surprised — the last season was pretty unbelievable.

— Stephen Colbert

Today in Washington, President Biden met virtually with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the first time since taking office. ... Trudeau was like, "On behalf of Canada, thank you for your friendship, for your support and for taking Ted Cruz.”

— Jimmy Fallon