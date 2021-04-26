Nightlines

Happy Earth Day! Everyone is in the spirit. This morning at 7-Eleven, I saw a rat drinking a Big Gulp with a metal straw.
— Jimmy Fallon
Earth Day started back in the ’70s with very lofty goals and has kind of turned into, "Guys, please, just for one day try not to light garbage on or near a panda bear, OK?”
— Jimmy Kimmel
Of course, Earth Day is like prom in that every year has a theme. This year’s is "Restore Our Earth." Yes, we have to, or pretty soon the theme’s going to be "Enchantment Under the Sea.”
— Stephen Colbert
A lot of stores celebrated Earth Day. H&M added a section for sustainable items, Lowe’s offered a free garden-to-go kit, and Subway recycled last week’s tuna.
— Jimmy Fallon
I’m kidding around, but protecting the Earth is serious. I mean, can you believe that in 1999, we had nearly 50 Rainforest Cafes, and now we’re down to almost 20?
— Jimmy Fallon
Other countries are cautiously optimistic now. They’re like, "OK, but last year, weren’t you the guys saying climate change isn’t real? Which America are we talking to?”
— Jimmy Kimmel
The science is absolutely clear that it’s necessary to avoid a worldwide catastrophe. No one should be against this, so naturally, almost every Republican is against this.
— Jimmy Kimmel
The stars turned out in force to promote the vaccine, from Kumail Nanjiani and Ellen Pompeo, to Amanda Seyfried and Jane Seymour. And you can trust Jane Seymour, because she’s a medicine woman.
— Stephen Colbert
Almost no one watched that special. It had very low ratings. Why would we? We already had a special to promote the vaccine — it’s called the news every day for the past 13 months.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Another highlight came when Dr. Anthony Fauci was interviewed by actor Matthew McConaughey. Wow, the sexiest man alive was interviewed by Matthew McConaughey!
— Stephen Colbert
Today’s mission was the first of several, because the helicopter could make as many as five flights in the coming weeks — although, to save a couple bucks, one of those flights has a layover in Charlotte.
— Stephen Colbert
The flight lasted a total of 30 seconds. The men on the team said it was a complete success while the women agreed so they wouldn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.