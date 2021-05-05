Nightlines

I’ve got to be honest: I’m going to miss wearing a mask. The adult acne made me feel young, you know?
— Jimmy Fallon
That’s good news. Where are we on pants; are those still required?
— Jimmy Kimmel
This is great news for people who love fresh air, but a little late for those who already have the tan lines.
— Stephen Colbert
When people heard that, people in the street started flashing their mouths like it was Mardi Gras.
— Jimmy Fallon
Now we can go back to the good old days of giving each other dirty looks because of racism, classism, sexism, ableism, homophobia and those people who wear Adidas pants with Nike shoes.
— Trevor Noah
The FBI showed up with search warrants at 6 o’clock this morning. They made sure to show up in daylight, when Rudy was still asleep in his coffin.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I know Rudy Giuliani is a high-powered lawyer, mayor of New York City, adviser to the president of the United States, but I still picture his office above a repair shop right next to a palm reader’s.
— James Corden
Rudy panicked and called his lawyer; then, when his own phone starting ringing, he panicked even more.
— Jimmy Fallon
President Biden tonight laid out the specifics for his "American Families Plan." Trump had a family plan, too, but his was to give jobs to everyone in his family.
— Jimmy Kimmel
That’s right, the Capitol took center stage tonight, and I got to be honest, it was nice to see someone behind the podium who wasn’t wearing deer antlers and a pelt.
— Jimmy Fallon
Today marks the end of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office ... . And to celebrate the occasion, last night Joe Biden delivered his first address to Congress. Yes, for hundreds of years Joe Biden has sat and watched other presidents give speeches to Congress, but now it was his turn.
— Trevor Noah
I can relate to Ted Cruz. Now that Joe’s president, I find it much easier to sleep, too.
— Stephen Colbert
Dreaming of Cancún, no doubt.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Because that speech was boring, and when you consider that almost none of Biden’s goals are going to get past Congress, we basically just listened to an old man talk for an hour about his dreams.