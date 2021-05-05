Nightlines

— James Corden

Rudy panicked and called his lawyer; then, when his own phone starting ringing, he panicked even more.

— Jimmy Fallon

President Biden tonight laid out the specifics for his "American Families Plan." Trump had a family plan, too, but his was to give jobs to everyone in his family.

— Jimmy Kimmel

That’s right, the Capitol took center stage tonight, and I got to be honest, it was nice to see someone behind the podium who wasn’t wearing deer antlers and a pelt.

— Jimmy Fallon

Today marks the end of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office ... . And to celebrate the occasion, last night Joe Biden delivered his first address to Congress. Yes, for hundreds of years Joe Biden has sat and watched other presidents give speeches to Congress, but now it was his turn.

— Trevor Noah

I can relate to Ted Cruz. Now that Joe’s president, I find it much easier to sleep, too.

— Stephen Colbert

Dreaming of Cancún, no doubt.

— Jimmy Kimmel