Nightlines

It was a friendly meeting. Biden opened with, “Welcome, or as they say in your country, when you’re here, you’re family.”
— James Corden
This is true: Back at home, the prime minister is facing growing dissent, even from his own party. When Biden heard this, he was like, “Nice, man — me too.”
— James Corden
Inflation is from the pandemic, supply chain issues and a Russian man who clearly wasn’t hugged enough as a child. And because of that, everything costs more: groceries, gas, blackmail. It’s terrible! — Trevor Noah After yesterday’s rate hike, the markets went up 932 points. Pretty good. But this morning, as one reporter described it, “Investors woke up with a binge-trading hangover.” Oh, you’ve got to be careful when you binge-trade; otherwise, you could wake up next to a stock you don’t even remember acquiring. — Stephen Colbert Then today, everything went kablooey. The Dow tumbled over 1,000 points, in the worst day of the year so far, eclipsing the previous worst day of the year: every day of the year. — Stephen Colbert Happy Cinco de Mayo. Yeah, it’s that one day when people are excited to hear someone say, “I’ve got Corona!” — Jimmy Fallon What a day after two years of working from home — it was nice to have those vaguely problematic parties back in the office again. — Jimmy Fallon This weekend was also Mother’s Day ... And I saw that first lady Jill Biden spent the day in Ukraine and met with the Ukrainian first lady. Yeah, basically, Joe got her an edible arrangement for Mother’s Day and Jill was like, “You know what? I’m going to go to Ukraine — I’m good.” — Jimmy Fallon To be fair, it was the only place that still had an availability for brunch. — James Corden (Elon) Musk explained that permanent bans should be reserved for bots, scam or spam accounts. I could say it’s a scam. It’s a scam! Donald Trump is a scam account. It’s all a scam. — James Corden The guy who names his kids Roman numerals will make sure they don’t do anything foolish. — Jimmy Kimmel Seriously, banning Trump is like the one good thing Twitter has done in like a decade. It’s that, the wheels versus doors debate, and the time that one guy said his cousin looks like a honey bun. That’s basically it. — James Corden Earlier today, President Biden met with the prime minister of Italy at the White House. It was Mario Draghi’s first trip to Washington. Italy’s prime minister, Mario Draghi — or as Joe Biden calls him, “Freddie Spaghetti.” — James Corden