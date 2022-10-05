Nightlines

Russian soldiers are going door to door forcing people to vote to join Russia ... like why do they even go through all of this, huh? Like going door to door, making everyone sign (expletive) just so you can do whatever you are already doing anyway. I mean, it is one thing to conquer a town and blow up their buildings but to make them do paperwork? There is evil and then there’s evil.

— TREVOR NOAH

NASA intentionally crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could stop one coming toward Earth in the future. Go, NASA! Meanwhile, the Space Force was like, "Cool, cool, so what exactly is our role again? Like, what do we do?"

— JIMMY FALLON

Boom! Yeah. How you like that, asteroid? That was for the dinosaurs.

— TREVOR NOAH

And in case you are wondering, no, the asteroid was not heading for Earth, all right? We were just testing the system. It wasn’t heading toward us. But now the other asteroids, they know not to test us. You don’t mess with Earth, man; we’re loco, man.

— TREVOR NOAH

Last night at a concert in D.C., Lizzo played a never-used crystal flute that once belonged to President James Madison. No one had played it in 200 years, so it was "about damn time.”

— JIMMY FALLON

That’s a really cool way to bring attention to American history. Yeah, because now students will know that James Madison was that guy who did a collab with Lizzo, you know?

— TREVOR NOAH

It was an amazing moment — even better than that time Guy Fieri ate chicken wings with George Washington’s wooden teeth.

— JAMES CORDEN