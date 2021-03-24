Nightlines

One potential side effect of the coronavirus vaccine is that people are exposed to the idea that government can get things done.
— Stephen Colbert
I can’t say that I’m surprised that Trump isn’t making an effort to get people vaccinated. I mean, the man barely did his job when he had his job; you think he’s going to start working now? For free?
— Trevor Noah
President Biden has been trying to reach out to North Korea for weeks. Kim Jong-un isn’t having it. I don’t know if he’s tried sending a love letter — I hear Kim is really into those.
— Jimmy Kimmel
After a long period of silence, Kim Jong-un’s sister, Khloé Jong-un — or, I mean, is it Kourtney? Kourtney Jong-un lashed out.
— Jimmy Kimmel
She warned the Biden administration that if it wants peace it had better, quote, "refrain from causing a stink at its first step. We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land." I’m sure it sounds more threatening in Korean.
— Jimmy Kimmel
You don’t need to ask the "No malarkey" guy to not cause a stink. He’s got it covered.
— James Corden
That’s not how you talk to another country, is it? That’s how you talk to a spouse right before you go to a dinner party. You’re like: "Please avoid talking to Hank about politics. I don’t want you causing a stink.”
— James Corden
Also I like that Kim Jong-un had his sister deliver the message. It’s like North Korea’s version of "I heard a noise in America; go check it out.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Yeah, nice try, North Korea, but we’re America — we haven’t slept well for the past five years.
— Jimmy Fallon
The N.C.A.A. March Madness basketball tournament began today, and it’s extra exciting because there was no tournament last year. So this is my first chance in two years to get furious at 19-year-olds I hadn’t heard of five minutes ago.
— Seth Meyers
This is the year that answers the question, "How do you have an office pool when there’s no one at the office?”
— Jimmy Kimmel
That’s right, everyone is doing their office pools. Of course, this year that means it’s you against your wife, your 2-year-old and your dog. "Rusty, you picked Gonzaga, too?”