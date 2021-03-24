Nightlines

One potential side effect of the coronavirus vaccine is that people are exposed to the idea that government can get things done.

— Stephen Colbert

I can’t say that I’m surprised that Trump isn’t making an effort to get people vaccinated. I mean, the man barely did his job when he had his job; you think he’s going to start working now? For free?

— Trevor Noah

President Biden has been trying to reach out to North Korea for weeks. Kim Jong-un isn’t having it. I don’t know if he’s tried sending a love letter — I hear Kim is really into those.

— Jimmy Kimmel

After a long period of silence, Kim Jong-un’s sister, Khloé Jong-un — or, I mean, is it Kourtney? Kourtney Jong-un lashed out.

— Jimmy Kimmel

She warned the Biden administration that if it wants peace it had better, quote, "refrain from causing a stink at its first step. We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off powder smell in our land." I’m sure it sounds more threatening in Korean.

— Jimmy Kimmel