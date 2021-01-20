Nightlines

Yup, Trump visited the border in the town of Alamo, Texas. He was like, "Thanks to me, everyone will remember Alamo.”

— Jimmy Fallon

It was very wise of Trump to take a victory lap at the border the same week his supporters showed the world that walls serve almost no purpose whatsoever when it comes to keeping people who want in out.

— Jimmy Kimmel

What a nice reminder of how much the president hates people storming barriers and entering places they aren’t legally allowed.

— James Corden

When they heard Trump was coming to the border, Mexico was like, "Phew, thank God that wall is here.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Meanwhile, a confused Rudy Giuliani waited patiently 300 miles away at Al’s Amo.

— Seth Meyers

They say Trump isn’t even taking Rudy’s calls anymore. Now the only way for Rudy to get through is if someone says his name three times in a mirror.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I cannot wait until this somehow ends with Trump hiring Rudy Giuliani to sue Rudy Giuliani.