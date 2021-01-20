 Skip to main content
Nightlines

Yup, Trump visited the border in the town of Alamo, Texas. He was like, "Thanks to me, everyone will remember Alamo.”

— Jimmy Fallon

It was very wise of Trump to take a victory lap at the border the same week his supporters showed the world that walls serve almost no purpose whatsoever when it comes to keeping people who want in out.

— Jimmy Kimmel

What a nice reminder of how much the president hates people storming barriers and entering places they aren’t legally allowed.

— James Corden

When they heard Trump was coming to the border, Mexico was like, "Phew, thank God that wall is here.”

— Jimmy Fallon

Meanwhile, a confused Rudy Giuliani waited patiently 300 miles away at Al’s Amo.

— Seth Meyers

They say Trump isn’t even taking Rudy’s calls anymore. Now the only way for Rudy to get through is if someone says his name three times in a mirror.

— Jimmy Kimmel

I cannot wait until this somehow ends with Trump hiring Rudy Giuliani to sue Rudy Giuliani.

— Jimmy Fallon

An unidentified trio seemed to have made off with a bust of Abraham Lincoln. Is it possible that Trump is looting the White House before he goes? He’s going to use that as a hood ornament on his golf cart.

— Jimmy Kimmel

Later, another guy was seen carrying out Mike Pence. He was like, "Hey, put me down! I’m not a statue. Mother! Mother!”

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump’s still president for five more days, but that place is emptier than a rest-stop Cinnabon at 3 a.m.

— Seth Meyers

Love to imagine Trump piling all his stuff into crates: his oversized suits, his ties that are so long that no matter how you pack them, a little bit pokes out.

— Seth Meyers

