Nightlines

Yup, Trump visited the border in the town of Alamo, Texas. He was like, "Thanks to me, everyone will remember Alamo.”
— Jimmy Fallon
It was very wise of Trump to take a victory lap at the border the same week his supporters showed the world that walls serve almost no purpose whatsoever when it comes to keeping people who want in out.
— Jimmy Kimmel
What a nice reminder of how much the president hates people storming barriers and entering places they aren’t legally allowed.
— James Corden
When they heard Trump was coming to the border, Mexico was like, "Phew, thank God that wall is here.”
— Jimmy Fallon
Meanwhile, a confused Rudy Giuliani waited patiently 300 miles away at Al’s Amo.
— Seth Meyers
They say Trump isn’t even taking Rudy’s calls anymore. Now the only way for Rudy to get through is if someone says his name three times in a mirror.
— Jimmy Kimmel
I cannot wait until this somehow ends with Trump hiring Rudy Giuliani to sue Rudy Giuliani.
— Jimmy Fallon
An unidentified trio seemed to have made off with a bust of Abraham Lincoln. Is it possible that Trump is looting the White House before he goes? He’s going to use that as a hood ornament on his golf cart.
— Jimmy Kimmel
Later, another guy was seen carrying out Mike Pence. He was like, "Hey, put me down! I’m not a statue. Mother! Mother!”
— Jimmy Fallon
Trump’s still president for five more days, but that place is emptier than a rest-stop Cinnabon at 3 a.m.
— Seth Meyers
Love to imagine Trump piling all his stuff into crates: his oversized suits, his ties that are so long that no matter how you pack them, a little bit pokes out.
— Seth Meyers