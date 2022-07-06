Nightlines

I, too, was shocked to hear that Trump threw any of his food away. Because let’s be honest, this guy’s taken more selfies with food than some of his kids.

— Trevor Noah

When you get into the Secret Service, you know you have to take one for the president, but you never expect to take one from the president: "Thank you for your service. Let’s keep this part secret.”

— Stephen Colbert

Always good when you need another Secret Service to protect the Secret Service, you know what I’m saying?

— Jimmy Fallon

Trump fighting to take control of the president’s car like it’s an action movie, only he’s the president and this is real life.

— Trevor Noah

I mean you’ve got to admit, though, fighting your own Secret Service agent is genius on Trump’s part — he’s hitting the one person who can’t hit back. Yeah, they can punch back but then they’ve got to jump in front of their own punch.

— Trevor Noah

Immediately the agents were like, "Who the hell let him out of his car seat?”

— Jimmy Fallon

This weekend Rudy Giuliani was assaulted by a grocery store worker on Staten Island. Before I go any further, before I say anything else, let me say that Rudy Giuliani is fine, other than the fact that he remains Rudy Giuliani.

— Stephen Colbert

You think that’s what being shot feels like? No wonder you’re not concerned about guns. That wasn’t a slap. That was a Little League coach saying, "You’ll get ’em next time.”

— Seth Meyers

After the video evidence came out, the D.A. released the assailant, who also had the charges against him reduced. They’ve gone from felony assault down to back-tap with intent to "Hey!”

— Stephen Colbert

Well, guys, it’s been a tough couple of days for the Giuliani family. First, Rudy Giuliani — I don’t know if you heard this — he claimed that he was assaulted at a grocery store, but security footage showed that it was more of a pat on his back. And then, last night, Rudy’s son Andrew Giuliani lost the Republican primary for New York governor. Yeah. His biggest weakness? Name recognition.

— Jimmy Fallon

It was a tough night for Andrew. He gave his dad a big hug, and then Rudy accused him of assault.

— Jimmy Fallon