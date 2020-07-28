If Charles Davenport is actually “always on the lookout for serious education reform proposals” as claimed in his “Back to school ...why?” column of July 19, I would refer him to the school system in Finland, which, for more than a decade, has been producing some of the world’s highest achievement scores while spending less per pupil than our own system.
The Finns have done this by rigorously looking at what actually works and embracing equity as their overriding goal. To be brief, what the Finns do is pretty much the opposite of what our schools do.
We sort children out, early and often (“sorting” is really the purpose of the EOG testing program, not improving pedagogy). The Finns do no standardized testing.
We have detailed and exhaustive state standards/goals/objectives for every subject in every grade. The Finns have clear yet brief national curriculum objectives that are left to the teachers to implement.
In the Finnish system teachers are carefully selected, extensively trained and paid and treated as professionals; in our system, not so much.
In the Finish schools, the principal’s primary job is to work with teachers as a team leader to improve instruction and evaluate effectiveness. In our system, principals are burdened with many extraneous programs and the administration of an amazingly complex and time-consuming, year-long testing regime that does not improve instruction at all.
But the real difference in the two systems is the attitude the Finns have about education. They believe that every child should have an education that is enjoyable (not stressful), that is not tested and tested and tested for the appearance of “rigor” and whose main purpose is to prepare children for the responsibility of citizenship — and not to produce “college ready” worker bees who have been pre-sorted into levels 1 through 5.
