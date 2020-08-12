Per usual, Romaine Worster's latest volley against the Democrats aims low, misses the mark, fires from a half-truth shotgun, and wounds history with a simplistic narrative ("The real racism comes from Democrats," Aug. 2).
Yes, traditionally, ever since Lincoln, Southern voters harnessed the donkeys and, in exchange for their loyalty, the party tolerated the rule of Jim Crow. But the Republicans' record in this regard was no better.
African Americans, when they had the opportunity to vote, could choose not between the lesser of two evils, but two relatively equal evils. There were exceptions in both the progressive wings of the Democratic and Republican parties (in ancient times, when that extinct species, a liberal Republican still existed) but, for the most part their choices were, well, problematic.
On a national level the Democrats did make substantial progress, moving on from a Klan sympathizer like Wilson to the more fair-minded FDR. Worster's "purported slur" of Lyndon Johnson betrays a failure to consider the complexity of his legacy. He led a herculean effort to successfully pass civil rights legislation; he not only cleaned the stables, he painted the stalls, laid the hay, broke the horses and taught them to speak. He cajoled, threatened, arm-twisted, favor-traded, pleaded and knee-capped senators to get his way.
If Worster had read any of Robert Caro's exhaustive and often critical biography, she would have realized that he would not have engaged in this bone-crushing work to simply place a voting segment in the Democrats' column. Johnson was deeply sympathetic to the plight of the dispossessed, having seen firsthand the effects of poverty and prejudice on certain citizens of South Texas when he was a young man. He may have spoken colorfully at times, and been a victim of the biases of his age and place, but at bottom his heart was in the right quadrant.
As for the sins of Biden, though many of its provisions were wrongheaded, the 1994 crime bill did not lead directly to mass incarceration — state, not federal, prison population, exploded — and "his soft bigotry of low expectations" is much preferable to the hard bigotry of Willie Horton, Lee Atwater and the current president.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.