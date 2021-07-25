Richard Groves: The voters didn’t cheat

So, it turns out that Americans are not the election stealing, vote-frauding cheaters that Donald Trump and his “what he said” supporters seem to believe they are. For months we have listened to the former president bloviate about how the presidency was stolen from him. “It was a rigged election,” he claimed three weeks after his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. “Massive fraud has been found.”

Eight months later, Trump told wedding reception guests at Mar-a-Lago — seriously, a wedding reception — that the election was rigged and that the wedding guests should watch what happens in Arizona. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes,” he said. “And after that, you’ll watch Pennsylvania and you’ll watch Georgia, and you’re going to watch Michigan and Wisconsin — and you’re watching New Hampshire.”

Well, the results of reviews of voter records are accumulating, and they are showing what the rest of us knew all along — the only things that were massive in the 2020 election, aside from the 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden, were Trump’s ego, his ability to convince millions of Americans that he had been ripped off and that he was counting on them to “Stop the Steal.”