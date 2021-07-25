Richard Groves: The voters didn’t cheat

So, it turns out that Americans are not the election stealing, vote-frauding cheaters that Donald Trump and his “what he said” supporters seem to believe they are. For months we have listened to the former president bloviate about how the presidency was stolen from him. “It was a rigged election,” he claimed three weeks after his 2020 loss to Joe Biden. “Massive fraud has been found.”
Eight months later, Trump told wedding reception guests at Mar-a-Lago — seriously, a wedding reception — that the election was rigged and that the wedding guests should watch what happens in Arizona. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands and thousands and thousands of votes,” he said. “And after that, you’ll watch Pennsylvania and you’ll watch Georgia, and you’re going to watch Michigan and Wisconsin — and you’re watching New Hampshire.”
Well, the results of reviews of voter records are accumulating, and they are showing what the rest of us knew all along — the only things that were massive in the 2020 election, aside from the 81 million people who voted for Joe Biden, were Trump’s ego, his ability to convince millions of Americans that he had been ripped off and that he was counting on them to “Stop the Steal.”
In June, the Republican-led Michigan Senate Oversight Committee published the results of its eight-month investigation into the 2020 election: “This committee found no evidence of widespread or systemic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election.” Every Republican on the committee supported the conclusion.
Georgia law mandated a recount when Biden defeated Trump by just 12,000 votes. Trump picked up some votes in the recount, but not nearly enough to change the result. A second recount ended the same way.
The Associated Press obtained access to reviews of voting records in Wisconsin and discovered that local election officials identified 27 cases of potential voter fraud. Out of 3.3 million ballots cast. I tried to figure that percentage, but a message kept popping up on my pocket calculator: “Stop it! That hurts.”
Trump lost Wisconsin by 20,000 votes that were cast by actual living voters — not by their deceased grandmothers.
In Arizona, which Trump lost by 10,400 votes, The Associated Press found 182 cases that officials referred for further review. One hundred and eighty-two cases out of 3.4 million ballots. Of the 182 cases, only four have thus far led to charges. The four are refreshingly bipartisan — two involved Democrats, two Republicans.
Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, conducted its own review and found one — as in ONE — instance of what might be voter fraud. One out of 2.1 million ballots.
Even though no evidence has been found to show that enough Americans cheated in the voting booth to throw the election to Joe Biden, Republican legislatures in 48 states have proposed almost 400 laws restricting voting. Legislators deny that they are trying to suppress the votes of people who are likely to cast their ballots for Democratic candidates. To the contrary, they say, the proposed laws are intended to guard against voter fraud.
If we accept that rationale — I don’t believe it for a minute, but let’s take them at their word — Republican legislators, following Trump’s lead, are revealing an astonishing distrust of the American voter.
In an email to supporters in June, Trump listed every way he could think of that people could vote illegally: “underaged people, dead people, illegal aliens, ballot drops, ballot cheating, absentee ballots, post office delivery (or lack thereof!)” — he forgot to mention that it was his guy at the post office, Louis DeJoy, who is responsible for the “lack thereof” — “lock boxes (and) people being paid to vote.” Then, in case he missed something, he added a miscellaneous category: “other things.”
Reviews of the 2020 election continue — from San Luis Obispo, Calif., to Windham, N.H., to Cheboygan County, Mich.
Thus far, reviews of voting records have refuted not only the Republican claim that the election was stolen from Trump, but also the assumption that American voters cannot be trusted.
While our fellow Americans may not use their blinkers every time they hang a left, and while they may have perfected the rolling stop to an art form worthy of inclusion in the Olympics, when it comes to voting, they are as honest as we always knew — or at least as we always hoped — they are. Americans treat voting as a sacred trust.