Robert H. Edmunds Jr.: Martin is committed to the rule of law

I was disappointed to see Allen Johnson’s column ("Nonanswers from HPU won't cut it," June 19) commenting on the claims of some that Mark Martin, the new dean of High Point University School of Law, was involved in former President Trump’s efforts to retain his office and that an official failure to deny these claims is causing harm to the university.

I have no knowledge about the allegations involving Dean Martin and President Trump. What I do know is this. I first met Mark Martin decades ago and worked beside him for 16 years on the Supreme Court of North Carolina. As the senior associate justice, I administered the oath of office to him when he became chief justice. In the court’s private conferences, where the cases are discussed at length, he showed himself to be a smart, analytical and thoughtful justice, respectful of the views of others and deeply committed to the rule of law. When he served as chair of the Judicial Division of the American Bar Association, I watched him work with state and federal judges of all political stripes and backgrounds to encourage professionalism among bench and bar. As chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, he established the North Carolina Commission on the Administration of Law and Justice.

When he became dean of Regent University School of Law, he asked me to be a senior lecturing fellow. In that role, I was able to see first-hand not only how the faculty there came to respect him but also how he did great things for that law school, bringing in distinguished teachers and improving the bar passage rate with the result that it is now listed in US News and World Report. I believe Mark the only Republican who was ever endorsed by the North Carolina Democratic Party in a statewide race.

In short, I know Dean Martin as a friend, as a family man, as a colleague. Over the years, my respect for him as an officer of the court and servant of the law has only grown. North Carolina is lucky that he has come back home to this state and is continuing his work as a public servant.

Whatever the truth of Dean Martin’s actions relating to the 2020 election, his skills and integrity will be a boon to High Point University School of Law.

Robert H. Edmunds Jr. is an attorney who lives in Greensboro.