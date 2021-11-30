Robert R. Schoch: A solution to monumental madness

The editorial in the Nov. 16 News & Record (“Balancing our monuments”) succeeds in painting the sad picture of our old and new monuments and the racism motivating Black and white Americans to destroy or deface monuments honoring the Confederacy or heroic Black leaders — and sometimes Black victims — of white supremacists.
The writer righteously condemns the lawless destruction of all public monuments and rationally recommends the removal of pro-Confederate monuments and the creation of ones honoring pro-Union leaders and victims of racial supremacists.
What’s lacking in the editorial is what is needed most: a solution to our monumental problems that works. The fact is, what’s being done most frequently is foolishly expensive and socially counterproductive. Removing Confederate monuments (e.g., UNC-Chapel Hill’s “Silent Sam”) is nonsensical because it’s expensive and constitutes a concession to criminal vandalism. Replacing the Silent Sams with monuments to Black militants who killed for the Union will accomplish nothing but kindle the counter-rage of ubiquitous and rabid white supremacists.
What instead should we be doing or not doing? Since nobody’s proposing it, I will: First, as for Confederate monuments still standing, let them stand. Invite Black leaders to review the facts and change the plaques. Right beside Silent Sam there should be a statement clarifying American history ... which includes yesterday. Silent Sam was on the wrong side of a bloody Civil War. We should permit his previously proud image to stand for time immemorial, lest we forget.
Of all people, this problem was solved by the most infamous white supremacists in history — the Nazi Germans, post World War II. I’ve personally visited one of their worst Jewish death camps — in Dachau. It stands as a 5–acre monument for the universal good of history. Let all the monstrous monuments of mankind’s history stand, lest we ever forget and repeat the madness.
Ditto for the history of racial and ethnic injustice in American schools — but this time, we don’t follow the Nazis — we make sure nobody burns the books or attempts to control what is taught — lest we forget.
The writer lives in High Point.