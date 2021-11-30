Robert R. Schoch: A solution to monumental madness

The editorial in the Nov. 16 News & Record (“Balancing our monuments”) succeeds in painting the sad picture of our old and new monuments and the racism motivating Black and white Americans to destroy or deface monuments honoring the Confederacy or heroic Black leaders — and sometimes Black victims — of white supremacists.

The writer righteously condemns the lawless destruction of all public monuments and rationally recommends the removal of pro-Confederate monuments and the creation of ones honoring pro-Union leaders and victims of racial supremacists.

What’s lacking in the editorial is what is needed most: a solution to our monumental problems that works. The fact is, what’s being done most frequently is foolishly expensive and socially counterproductive. Removing Confederate monuments (e.g., UNC-Chapel Hill’s “Silent Sam”) is nonsensical because it’s expensive and constitutes a concession to criminal vandalism. Replacing the Silent Sams with monuments to Black militants who killed for the Union will accomplish nothing but kindle the counter-rage of ubiquitous and rabid white supremacists.