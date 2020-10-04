Robin Adams Cheeley: Dear white hard-working man: You didn’t make it alone

Those Black workers who left the South for work up North also found that they were pegged into certain occupations. And while there were no laws prohibiting Black people from joining unions, which tended to offer higher-paying jobs, Black people were generally hired as strikebreakers or blocked from entire trades such as pipe-fitters or plumbers, writes Isabel Wilkerson in her book “Caste.”

Many people gained wealth by owning land. Not an option for some Black citizens. The Land Act of 1785 allowed Congress to transfer wealth to citizens, sometimes just by the luck of the draw, but only if you were white.

Much of white middle-class wealth was built by the GI Bill, which provided benefits in education, employment, entrepreneurship and housing. But most of these benefits were overwhelmingly directed toward white GIs. Black soldiers were limited to where they could buy houses, as covenants prohibited Black people from living in certain neighborhoods. They were restricted as well in which colleges they could attend, as those in the South were segregated.

“It was a government policy, and to some extent literal government giveaways, that provided whites the finance, education, land and infrastructure to accumulate and pass-down wealth,” a 2019 article in MarketWatch noted. “In contrast, Blacks were largely excluded from these wealth-generating benefits."