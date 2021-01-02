Robin Adams Cheeley: Rona lessons learned and heeded

As I nursed the last of my coffee, I was inclined to concur with the year-in-review lamenters that coronavirus and the ensuing 2020 pandemic were cataclysmic.
One of every 1,000 Americans dead. The country’s economy upended. Millions out of work and millions more forced to depend for the first time on public aid and assistance. Waves of young people falling further behind as they and their teachers attempt a move to online learning. Restaurants, entertainment venues, many athletic contests and churches silenced as calls to stay home were heeded. Things scheduled didn’t happen. And things that happened weren’t scheduled.
But as I drank the last mouthful, one of the best in the cup — the first sip being number one — I was reminded that with Rona came some good. There were some lessons that she taught that, while I don’t do New Year’s resolutions, I’m hoping to retain.
Rona said “whoa.” I missed the 2017 total eclipse. I hadn’t taken the time to hunt down any special sunglasses or to make viewing cards to protect my eyes. But days before Christmas, normally harried and rushed, I stood in my backyard watching as Jupiter and Saturn aligned, creating the Christmas star. I gazed upward as if I had nowhere to go, because I didn’t. There were no holiday parties to attend. No running from store to store hunting a perfect gift. No Christmas outfits to purchase. I wasn’t headed anywhere for the holidays so none of those things were needed.
I stood and looked up and I marveled at it all.
But this had become my 2020 routine. I paused everything. The normal in-person weekend meetings for church, sorority, work and community groups and organizations were paralyzed. Initially, I was antsy they were gone, but as the days inside loitered, I relished the opportunity to erase them from my calendars. I exhaled. I got up and walked outside and watched as initially the flowers bloomed, then the leaves died and it appears I’ll watch the flowers bloom again. Rona said stop and I heard and heeded.
Rona taught me to reclaim my time. Women tend to do what others need first and neglect themselves. I feel guilty watching TV when I know there are other things I should do. Rona gave me permission to eliminate the shame.
I didn’t have to feel guilty about doing nothing, or in the words of my hard-working farmer grandfather on a slow, cold winter day, “I don’t aim to do anything with my hands but just hold them.” I could have that second cup of coffee, binge watch “Say Yes to the Dress,” both New York and Atlanta, sing along with Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” read and reread books and even go back to my cryptic attempts at drawing.
Rona removed the guilt of tending to self.
Rona taught me to seize the moment. Oftentimes, I will put off doing what I know needs to be done or said because I’m still debating if that’s the direction I need to go. But with people, healthy one minute and hospitalized the next and families unable to spend final minutes with or even hug dying loves ones, you learn to stop the procrastination.
Tell people you love them, even if you know they may not love you back. Listen to every word being said, instead of thinking of a response. Walk away from toxic people and relationships and love them from afar. Remember that happiness is situational and fleeting, but hold on to your joy.
Rona released our creativity. It’s amazing what we can do when we are forced to. Churches that heretofore had chided social media learned to use that medium to share its messages. Companies understood that people could effectively work at home. And all of us figured out how to use the technology to mimic normalcy.
My noting Roma’s positives in no way are meant to diminish the devastation we’ve faced this year. It’s unprecedented. But all wasn’t bad. We figured out how to entertain ourselves. We deepened many relationships. We practiced better hygiene. We learned what was important. We helped save the Earth. We released some of our angst and anxiety. We literally loosened our belts and relaxed. We learned how to pause and live in the moment and be thankful for it all.
And for this, I say to Rona, “thank you,” and to me, I vow to remember. After all, there’s an eclipse slated for 2024.