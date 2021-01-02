Robin Adams Cheeley: Rona lessons learned and heeded

I stood and looked up and I marveled at it all.

But this had become my 2020 routine. I paused everything. The normal in-person weekend meetings for church, sorority, work and community groups and organizations were paralyzed. Initially, I was antsy they were gone, but as the days inside loitered, I relished the opportunity to erase them from my calendars. I exhaled. I got up and walked outside and watched as initially the flowers bloomed, then the leaves died and it appears I’ll watch the flowers bloom again. Rona said stop and I heard and heeded.

Rona taught me to reclaim my time. Women tend to do what others need first and neglect themselves. I feel guilty watching TV when I know there are other things I should do. Rona gave me permission to eliminate the shame.

I didn’t have to feel guilty about doing nothing, or in the words of my hard-working farmer grandfather on a slow, cold winter day, “I don’t aim to do anything with my hands but just hold them.” I could have that second cup of coffee, binge watch “Say Yes to the Dress,” both New York and Atlanta, sing along with Loretta Lynn in “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” read and reread books and even go back to my cryptic attempts at drawing.

Rona removed the guilt of tending to self.