The conventions are over and the contrast between them was stark.
One was a downer filled with negativity, doom and gloom. The other was uplifting, filled with optimism, aspiration and — literally — fireworks. That was the Republican National Convention.
And, boy, what a show. With the exception of a voiceover by Jon Voight, there was nary a Hollywood celebrity in sight. Just a lot of everyday folks with real stories to tell. Everyday Americans, the kind the Hollywood and political elites love to mock.
“Is it me or is anyone else throwing up right now?” Rob Reiner tweeted at the opening of the show.
Bette Midler took a look at the first lady, had a meltdown and tweeted, “You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to (a) colossal idiot.” Then she mocked Melania’s accent. She halfway apologized, but too late. She’d already revealed her xenophobic, mean-spirited side. But, enough of the meowww. Let’s get back to that brilliant Republican convention.
As I noted, ordinary people were showcased. They simply told their stories. There was Wisconsin dairy farmer Cris Peterson, CFO of Four Cubs Farm, who cited the president’s policies and gave him credit for efforts during the pandemic to shore up food production and distribution.
Maximo Alverez, a Cuban immigrant, spoke with passion about his love for America and described the horrors of the communism under the Castro regime from which his family fled.
Eveleth, Minn., Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich, a lifelong Democrat, said he’s backing President Trump.
“I am happy to say that after decades of despair, the Iron Range is roaring back to life,” he said, “and we have one man to thank: President Donald Trump. He has made good on all of his campaign promises, and then some. He has fought to give us a fair chance to compete.”
There were also a few politicians. Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones — a lifelong Democrat — was accosted by Black Lives Matter “peaceful protesters” while walking to his hotel after speaking at the convention. Jones also wrote an op-ed for CNN following his speech explaining why he walked away from the Democrats to support Trump.
"The purpose of my speech,” Jones wrote, “was to serve as a culture shock, helping others break free of the groupthink-shackles placed on us by white liberals. Black Americans like me are free people with free minds.”
In fairness, there were also Republicans who sided with Democrats. Most notable was John Kasich, a man outstanding in his field. And, indeed, that’s where he gave his speech, out standing in a field. (Apologies to "Hee Haw.")
The mainstream media did not always see the RNC in a glowing light. Even our own so-called “conservative” Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker wrote a column with the bold headline: “A convention of ghoulish clowns.”
“It’s a terrible time to be a conservative,” she wrote. Not if you’re genuine.
Parker is in a quandary, hating the Democratic platform, but hating the president more. Conservative tenets like lower taxes, fewer burdensome regulations, high employment and a great economy mean nothing to her. She is voting for Biden because he’s the “nicer” guy." (Just ask the Chinese.)
There are many challenges to America that need to be met, but conventions are not where problems are solved. Conventions are pep rallies. We need cheerleaders.
When was the last time you saw a pep squad build a pyramid, shouting “We suck!"?
Yet, with its insistence on America being inherently racist and evil, the Democratic Party seems to be saying just that. The constant negative thrumming of Trump hatred is what gives them steam. Or, at least, hot air.
If we’re really that terrible, why are so many people trying to get in? And, quite frankly, why are so few trying to get out?
On the other hand, the RNC pep rally lifted us up. As Carl Sandburg put it, “The People, Yes” And all the people at our pep rally were saying: “America rocks.”
Two visions. It will be interesting to see which one prevails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.