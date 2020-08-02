Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Texas) has introduced a resolution to ban the Democratic Party.
“The time has come,” he said, “for Democrats to acknowledge their party’s loathsome and bigoted past.”
In light of the current cancel culture where people and institutions are summarily erased due to something said or done over one hundred years ago, Gohmert’s resolution seems reasonable. Why should a party “so blatantly and offensively tied to slavery, Jim Crow, discrimination and the Ku Klux Klan” be exempt from the canceling they visit upon others?
The answer is simple. The Democrats not only control the House of Representatives, they also control the false narrative that theirs is the party of civil rights, despite the fact that they historically fought all civil rights legislation for almost 100 years. Of course, that was in the past. However, one need not look to the past to see the systemic racism that exists in the Democratic Party. It’s fairly obvious even today. Just look at the 2020 election.
Despite their constant prattle about diversity, the best presidential candidate the Democrats could come up with out of a highly diverse field of candidates was an old white guy, one who is now obligated to pick a running mate based on … wait for it … skin color. And gender. MLK must surely be spinning in his grave with enough force to power a generator.
Like Doctor Strangelove with his uncontrollable Nazi salute, Joe Biden can’t suppress his racism. It pops up in his speech at the most awkward time like a zit on prom night.
“Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids,” he says.
Biden’s gaffes look like the stuff “sticks and stones” name-calling are made of. But they come from the mouth and mind of a person with the power to influence lives through legislation. We can’t forget that Biden authored the disastrous 1994 crime bill which resulted in the mass incarceration of Black Americans; what scholars like Michelle Alexander describe as the “new Jim Crow.” Not since LBJ’s great Society has legislation had such a devastating effect on African Americans.
“Well, I tell you what,” says Biden. “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”
That’s right. Joe Biden and the Democratic Party own the Black vote. Indeed, when asked why civil rights and Great Society legislation were so important, Lyndon Johnson purportedly confided to two governors aboard Air Force One that if successful “I’ll have those n--gers voting Democratic for the next 200 years”(page 33, “Inside the White House” by Ronald Kessler, 1995).
After 56 years, it appears LBJ was right. Like a plumber gone nose-blind to the stench of the sewer, Black Democratic voters have gone nose-blind to the stench of racist condescension, that soft bigotry of low expectations and the constant thrumming of that monotonous message of victimhood.
Despite the disastrous crime bill that Biden helped to write and Bill Clinton signed — and that established a school-to-prison pipeline and worsened the mass incarceration of Black people — despite ever-increasing poverty and joblessness in Democrat-controlled cities, African Americans remain loyal to the Democratic Party. It remains to be seen if President Trump’s “First Step Act” on criminal justice reform and his policies that produced the highest employment rate for African Americans prior to COVID-19 will affect that loyalty.
In the meantime, while Confederate monuments are torn down, the party of slavery lives on. Its monuments are the inner cities they’ve controlled for over 50 years, those inner cities where violence reigns and the African American population is slowly decimated by Black-on-Black crime. The party of slavery fought a losing battle against the 13th Amendment that freed the slaves, but has succeeded in creating its own plantation where many Black Americans are enslaved by an endless cycle of poverty in the welfare state.
If that isn’t racist, I don’t know what is.
