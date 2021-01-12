The Rev. Steve Allen, the Rev. Kim Priddy and the Rev. Alan Sherouse: In the aftermath of Jan. 6, we join in prayer ... and in action

Editor's note: The names of local faith leaders were erroneously attached to the wrong article in Tuesday's News & Record. Here is the correct article they submitted, in its entirety.

Together as a coalition of Greensboro area faith leaders, we join countless other U.S. citizens in grief and outrage after the Jan. 6 attack on democracy at the center of American government. Believing that all of us are created in the image of God, our response flows from our understanding of the justice and love of God, which span across our diverse traditions to unite us in common commitment and compassion.

We grieve this insurrection for its deep disturbance and fundamental threat to our democracy. We are outraged at the violence that led to the death of at least five people, while initiating trauma for so many others as it reinscribed the fear experienced by the most vulnerable in our nation.

However, our anger should not be mistaken for surprise, nor our grief for resignation.