As retired UNC Greensboro faculty members, we are extremely concerned about the negative impact the NC Board of Governors’ (BOG) new funding formula will have on many of the University’s quality programs. UNCG is currently experiencing enrollment challenges similar to those experienced by numerous universities across the country. UNC campuses like ours will suffer especially heavy damage from the BOG’s new funding model because this model primarily bases funding on undergraduate enrollment, prioritizing graduating in-state students on time, and rewarding or penalizing universities for their overall four-year graduation rate and changes to student debt.

Universities that attract upper middle class and mainly white students will always have stronger and more sustained undergraduate enrollment. Schools such as UNCG tend to attract first-generation college students, students of color, and students who rely on financial aid. Many of our students are working multiple jobs while still attending class, then find they have to skip a semester or two in order to make sufficient money to continue their studies. The new funding model clearly disadvantages universities such as UNCG.

The other aspect of this funding model that is both short-sighted and concerning is the decline in funding for graduate education at UNC campuses. Why would the BOG create a funding model that decreases funding of our graduate programs/students? This makes no sense particularly when it means that campuses like UNCG will be penalized for their undergraduate enrollment decline while their graduate enrollment might be even increasing to record levels. Why would we not want to support good quality graduate programs that produce highly skilled professionals for our state’s job market? Many of UNCG’s graduate programs prepare students for a wide range of much needed professions like teachers, social workers, librarians, and nurses. Is this what we want for our public university system that, in the past, has prided itself on being in a state where students from diverse backgrounds have the same opportunity to pursue an affordable higher education?

We are asking our Board of Trustees, students, faculty, staff, and alumni to rally together and confront this unfair and poorly thought-out BOG’s funding formula.

UNC Greensboro will be so badly harmed by this new funding model that it may never again be what it has striven to be, a high-quality public university serving the full range of NC students who seek success through higher education.

Signed by: Deb Bell, Ken Caneva, Jim Carmichael, Jacalyn Claes, Keith Cushman, Susan Dennison, George Dimock, Nancy Doll, Colette Edwards, Alice Page Hill, Celia R Hooper, Spoma Jovanovic, Bruce Kirchoff, Elizabeth W. Lindsey, Lyn Mankoff, Terrance McConnell, Vicki McCready, Carmen Sotomayor, Susan Stinson, Dick Swanson, Jonathan Tudge, David Vaughan and Anne Wallace.