As a school district, we strive to provide our students with innovative opportunities and a world-class education. But to do that, we must be able to attract and retain talented employees, not only to teach and lead our students in the classroom but also to maintain buildings, provide meals and transportation, support the well-being of our students and keep our schools safe.

Our teachers and our staff deserve salaries that allow them to provide for their families as the cost of living continues to rise. As a nation, we are also experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates in several years. With more people working, we are competing with neighboring districts as well as industries that have kept pace with the demands of the labor market. We cannot expect to thrive without doing the same.

In Guilford County, we have some of the best and most experienced educators in the state serving our 68,000 students. And while we have some of the lowest attrition rates in the state, we must do more to keep our teachers in our schools.

That is why our budget recommendation for the 2023-24 school year includes an increase to the teacher supplement to put us in line with other large districts and surrounding counties at a cost of $10 million. And I am grateful for the strong support our Board has already expressed.

Guilford County Schools (GCS) currently ranks 11th in the state for its supplement rate, behind Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Durham, Wake and Forsyth counties. Guilford is one of only four large districts in the state that did not receive additional state funding for this purpose. People often compare us with Wake, Mecklenburg and Durham counties, but Guilford is not the same economically. For example, we have higher child poverty, food insecurity and a lower median family income. This context matters as we consider our budget. It is difficult to ask our teachers and staff to give their best when they are navigating complex economic challenges, including inflation on basic goods and services.

We are thankful that the county has supported supplement increases in recent years, but to remain competitive in the job market, we must make it a priority to keep our local supplement competitive.

We are also proposing restructuring the pay scales of our classified staff, who often don’t see a raise until after their 15th year of employment. In some cases, supervisors earn the same rate of pay as those they supervise. For those classified vacancies that are hardest to fill – specifically our HVAC technicians, plumbers, electricians and other maintenance staff, as well as specialized positions such as nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists and psychologists – we are simply not competitive with the private sector, and our students deserve the very best.

By reducing the number of steps on the pay scale and making each pay grade financially distinct, we can add value to the positions we offer, reduce turnover and decrease our vacancy rate, better serving both our students and our hard-working employees. The cost to bring these salaries in line with the market value is about $38 million.

Without our people, we cannot and will not achieve our vision to transform learning and life outcomes for all students. By investing in our people, we are investing in our students’ future.

Whitney Oakley, who began her education as a kindergartner at Guilford Primary School and held her first job as a teacher at Frazier Elementary, was sworn in as superintendent of Guilford County Schools on Aug. 31, 2022.