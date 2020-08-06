Hey, Louis (DeJoy): What have you done to the Postal Service? Stop it!
If you had run New Breed Logistics the way your “reforms” have affected the post office, it would have led to bankruptcy. Donating big bucks to the fraud in the White House does not mean you’re entitled to destroy the Postal Service.
The Postal Service is explicitly authorized by the Constitution to provide service to all Americans. Ben Franklin, the first postmaster general, would look on you as a failure.
Donald Davis
Greensboro
