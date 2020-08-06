Romaine Worster’s column in Sunday’s Ideas section (“The real racism comes from the Democrats,” Aug. 2) shows how naive she is to the current atmosphere and history. Pigeonholing a group like that is really an insult to those who are independent thinkers and those of us who think both parties have responsibilities for many atrocities.
Her message is exactly what independent thinkers and voters are sick and tired of hearing. It only serves to disrupt and not heal a nation already very divided by a non-president and his cronies in the Senate who don’t have the courage to stand up to him.
Let’s change the rhetoric and focus on what America’s possibilities are. Criticism is easy.
Ideas to fix things take time and volunteerism. We need to make it easier to discuss politics, not make it a destination to doom.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
