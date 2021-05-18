Editorial handbook: Who we are, what we do and how to use us.

Letters to the editor

Even in the age of Twitter, letters from our readers remain one of the most popular features of the opinion pages. They allow readers to react to what they’ve read in the paper, to agree or disagree with our columns and editorials; to raise questions or concerns about issues in the community; or even to debate with one another. The length limit for letters is 200 words (not counting the headline or the reader’s name and city) and each writer gets a maximum of two per month. Letters must be signed; as a firm rule, we don’t publish anonymous letters. All letters also are posted online and open to comment from other readers. Letters may be emailed to us at edpage@greensboro.com or may be submitted through our website (greensboro.com). Click on the Opinion tab and and then the link "Submit a letter."