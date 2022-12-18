Allen Johnson: Good news from Boom, just in time for the holidays

Since it’s not possible to travel faster than the speed of sound in a glider, Boom Supersonic needed an engine. Quick.

After losing Rolls-Royce as a contractor, the upstart maker of passenger jets, which intends to build a $500 million, 400,000-square-foot “super factory” at PTI Airport, faced a gaping hole in its aggressive plans for a new, cutting-edge airliner.

Rolls-Royce, which presumably was going to develop an engine for Boom’s Overture passenger jet, left the project in September, prompting some skeptics in aviation circles to wonder whether Boom would ever get off the ground.

The naysayers had a point: Whether it’s planes, trains or automobiles, you can’t go boldly anywhere, much less where no one has gone before, without a motor under the hood.

And you can’t have a new engine until you’ve found a company to design and develop it.

Now Boom has one.

Florida Turbine Technologies will partner with Boom to develop the engine, called the Symphony, which Boom says will not only empower supersonic flight, but will do so using 100% sustainable fuel.

FTT is best known for drone and cruise missile engines, but also has designed engines for supersonic fighter jets.

Boom’s founder and CEO, Blake Scholl, announced the partnership Tuesday at PTI.

A section of the passenger terminal was packed with local leaders, including Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, High Point Mayor Jay Wagner and Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines.

As usual, Scholl appeared supremely confident, almost jubilant. He invoked the Wright Brothers more than once and he treated the Rolls-Royce setback as a mere hiccup.

As for the mood in the audience, it seemed to be a mixture of joy and relief. Just in time for the holidays.

A company on which the Triad has pinned a lot of economic hopes and dreams is one important step closer to delivering what it has promised. But there was more.

Scholl also announced agreements with GE Additive and Standard Aero as partners in developing the engine.

“This is the best supersonic engine design team in the country, if not in the world,” said Scholl, who is not known for understatement.

Then again, this should come as no surprise. The very concept of Boom is brash and optimistic.

All it aims to do is something that never has been done before: Make supersonic passenger air travel both financially and environmentally friendly.

As Scholl himself said: “This is the first engine designed from scratch for sustainable commercial flight.”

So, here’s where we are so far.

Site preparation for the Boom factory has been completed.

Among air carriers that already have put in advance orders for the Overture are American Airlines and United Airlines.

And now Boom has an engine designer.

But, to be clear, there still is no engine.

The Overture engine, like the jet itself, exists only in conceptual drawings, as computer animations and in plastic scale models, all of which look sleek and cool but cannot fly anyone anywhere.

So the good news comes with an asterisk and fine print. There is a long way to go and a lot more to be done. Which is to say, it’s not a sure thing. What is?

But state and local government leaders still hope they are banking on a winner, having committed more than $116 million in incentives for the project.

It’s a calculated risk.

If Boom succeeds, a state Commerce Department report says, Boom could inject $32.3 billion into the North Carolina economy over 20 years. It could bring with it at least 1,761 jobs.

And it would add to a growing array of aviation-related companies companies near the airport.

As for the bad news about the Overture’s engine now turned good, this won’t be the last time Boom faces headwinds and turbulence.

When you’re doing something that’s never been done before, that’s simply the nature of things.

So fasten your seatbelts.

There may be bumps along the way and we’re not certain where or how we’ll land.

But the potential upside is well worth the ride.