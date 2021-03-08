Another horrible, hopeful dog tale

The story of a stray dog named Groove can at once break your heart and warm it.
So nearly starved to death that her rib cage was showing and her spindly legs looked barely strong enough to support her, Groove was finally coaxed into the custody of a local resident near Bessemer and Wendover avenues on Feb. 26.
Animal Control had been trying to catch her for months, the News & Record’s Jamie Biggs reported on Monday.
The Samaritan took her to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
Both frightened and famished, Groove didn’t initially welcome the kindnesses of strangers. Would you?
Her new handlers slowly won her trust and nurtured her back to health. From the shelter she is now in the care of a local animal rescue group that eventually will find her a home. Already there have been several offers.
We don’t know how or why this sad-eyed, 2-year-old Lab mix came to be so lost and unloved.
But her story recalls another dog named Susie, a pit bull mix who, more than a decade ago, was found in a Greensboro field after being beaten, doused with gasoline and set afire. Her jaw and teeth were broken. Her ears had been burned off.
Susie, too, survived her brushes with cruelty and death. She found a new home and a new purpose as the symbol for a cause that in 2010 brought us Susie’s Law, tougher state penalties for animal abuse that lawmakers had before been reluctant to pass.
They couldn’t say no to Susie, who became a state and national celebrity.
It’s a shame that such a law would be needed in the first place, but we humans can be unthinkably inhumane.
Groove is, thankfully, a living reminder of the worst in us, and the best.
Monumental progress
It may come as a surprise to some of us, but North Carolina ranks second in the nation in the number of Confederate monuments removed over the past year.
Of the 168 such memorials removed nationwide in 2020, the Southern Poverty Law Center reports, 24 were taken down here.
Virginia ranked No. 1 in the country last year, with 71 such monuments removed.
Alabama and Texas tied for third, with 12 apiece.
Add another one to the list.
By a 4-1 margin last week, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted to relocate a Confederate memorial to either of two cemeteries where most of Statesville’s Confederate dead are buried.
You could argue, of course, that one reason North Carolina ranks so high in removed memorials because there are so many in the first place. According to the SPLC, North Carolina’s Confederate monuments still total about 140.
But this is progress, all the same.
We don’t believe all of these monuments need to go, but where they go, and how many, does matter. There is so much more to this state’s history, so many other heroes who are unsung and other stories that are untold.
Yet, here we are, still fighting the Civil War. The latest volley came Monday when the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans sued the state Department of Transportation for discontinuing its sales of license plates decorated with Confederate flags.
Sigh.
Mall restrictions
Beginning Friday, Four Seasons Town Centre will enforce a new admittance policy after recent “disruptions” by unsupervised youth.
Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Mall officials say the change has nothing to do with the shopping center becoming a federally-supported mass vaccination clinic expected to give up to 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines per day.
In any case, it’s a shame that it has had come to this.
Young people have had a bad enough time in the last year with the grip the virus has had on their lives.
Too bad the misconduct of some will affect them all.
Old-school ugly
No justice, no Peace?
With apologies to Duke, one of the more disappointing college basketball losses over the weekend involved a game not played.
With administration support, the women’s team of William Peace University in Raleigh declined to play for the USA South Atlantic Conference championship against North Carolina Wesleyan after a Peace player alleged racial slurs and taunting from an opponent.
It’s a complicated and confusing story. The Peace player, junior guard Lauryn Cross, who made the allegations, has been suspended but the team and the school administration support the forfeit as a gesture of support for her.
More broadly, though, is the fact that any of this is happening at all in 2021.
Didn’t we leave this kind of stuff back in the 1960s?