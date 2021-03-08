Another horrible, hopeful dog tale

The story of a stray dog named Groove can at once break your heart and warm it.

So nearly starved to death that her rib cage was showing and her spindly legs looked barely strong enough to support her, Groove was finally coaxed into the custody of a local resident near Bessemer and Wendover avenues on Feb. 26.

Animal Control had been trying to catch her for months, the News & Record’s Jamie Biggs reported on Monday.

The Samaritan took her to the Guilford County Animal Shelter.

Both frightened and famished, Groove didn’t initially welcome the kindnesses of strangers. Would you?

Her new handlers slowly won her trust and nurtured her back to health. From the shelter she is now in the care of a local animal rescue group that eventually will find her a home. Already there have been several offers.

We don’t know how or why this sad-eyed, 2-year-old Lab mix came to be so lost and unloved.

But her story recalls another dog named Susie, a pit bull mix who, more than a decade ago, was found in a Greensboro field after being beaten, doused with gasoline and set afire. Her jaw and teeth were broken. Her ears had been burned off.