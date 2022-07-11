Branson's bond appeal keeps going and going ...

For Alan Branson, it’s not over till it’s over. And maybe not even then.

Like a basketball coach who keeps calling timeout with his team down by 20 with a minute to go, the former county commissioner and current commissioner candidate keeps calling time as well on school construction in Guilford County.

Branson, a Republican, continues to hold up the certification of a $1.7 billion bond vote for long-overdue school building projects and repairs because ... well, gee, who knows?

Branson contends that the May 17 referendum ought to be voided and held again in light of what he considers illegal actions by Guilford County and Guilford County Schools in promoting them.

Specifically, Branson has alleged that the county and the school system overstepped their bounds by “electioneering.”

Among the concerns Branson listed in a complaint sent to the Guilford County Board of Elections:

A postcard mailed to some county residents that promoted the bonds and bore the county seal and the Guilford County Schools logo provided no funding source for the mailer.

A “blazing banner” on the county’s website linked to information about the school bond.

Guilford County principals, Branson alleged, were required to hold meetings with teachers and staff to “encourage or direct them to work for the passage” of the school referendum “regardless of their personal opinion on the merits of the bonds.”

In a separate complaint, the 6th Congressional District Republican Executive Committee noted that the county featured a composite ballot that listed only Democratic candidates on its website promoting the bonds, a clearly partisan message.

As we noted in May, the funding source for the mailer should have been made clear and prominent. The composite ballot was changed but never should have been posted that way in the first place.

So, lines were blurred in some of the material.

But these were minor infractions at worst that probably had little impact on the outcome.

The Guilford County Board of Elections seemed to agree, dismissing Branson’s complaint in a party-line vote.

He then appealed to the State Board of Elections, which also denied the appeal along party lines.

Now, Branson is mulling a court challenge. And you have to wonder why.

Hardly anyone seems to dispute the need to address the deteriorating physical condition of many Guilford County school buildings.

Even Branson doesn’t. As the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported last week, he helped initiate a study committee on school facility needs while serving as a commissioner and conceded there’s “no doubt” that the improvements are needed.

That said, he did raise fair questions. Now, maybe more than ever, the integrity and credibility of our election system must be ensured and protected. The missteps in those campaign promotions were careless and unnecessary.

But being flagged for excessive enthusiasm isn’t a capital offense. Does it merit a court battle?

It’s hard to believe that promotional language on postcards and a website was so powerful that they changed the course of the vote in an election that was not close. The bonds passed by 16,000 votes, 61% to 39%.

Why drag this matter out when it seems likely that nothing will change when all is said and done?

Or could it be that this is Branson merely being Branson? Which is to say, he does not go gently.

When he narrowly lost his commissioners seat to Democrat Mary Beth Murphy by 72 votes in 2020, Branson challenged the result for several weeks before conceding.

But that margin was razor-thin. The bond vote wasn’t.

Even if Branson should ultimately win his appeal (which seems unlikely) what would be the point? Voters probably would approve the bonds again.

An election redo would, however, cost taxpayers money and the school system time.

Meanwhile, it’s a shame that Republicans seem more and more predisposed these days to oppose public school initiatives. You would think we all could agree that crumbling school buildings need urgent attention.

When Branson finally conceded his loss in 2020, he did so with grace and dignity.

He fought a good fight. He lost. He moved on.

Less than two years later, would the same person be so petty and self-serving, especially at the expense of schoolchildren and teachers?

He’s better than that.

Isn’t he?