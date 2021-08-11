Mandate vaccines at N.C.’s public universities

“There is enormous risk that without a mandate for COVID 19 vaccination, the burden of new cases and hospitalizations will overwhelm the University campuses’ abilities to quarantine and isolate cases effectively. It will be horrific should a death of a student, staff or faculty member occur that could have been prevented by mandatory vaccination.”

The health directors — who place public health ahead of politics — noted that other state universities across the country have adopted vaccine mandates. Many of UNC-Chapel Hill’s peer institutions have as well:

•Duke University

•University of Michigan

•University of Virginia students

•University of California at Berkeley

•UCLA

What do these schools know that the UNC System doesn’t?

If reports are accurate, university staff may be the most vulnerable: UNC-Chapel Hill Provost Robert Blouin told the faculty committee that of nearly 25,000 students who have responded so far (out of a total of 29,500 students), 94% attested that they’ve been vaccinated. Yet 82% of faculty and just 55% of staff have been vaccinated, Blouin said.