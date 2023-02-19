Ten years ago, Tom Brady was still a New England Patriot, Donald Trump was a reality TV star and North Carolina was saying no to a sweetheart deal for better health care.

For reasons that, frankly, have never made much sense, most Republican lawmakers have fought tooth and nail against Medicaid expansion in North Carolina ever since.

As a component of the Affordable Care Act, the federal program would extend health care coverage to more than 600,000 North Carolinians whose incomes are too high to qualify for traditional Medicaid but too low to qualify for subsidies through the online federal health insurance marketplace.

So many of them simply do without it and some even have died as a consequence.

What was true in February 2013, when state lawmakers first spurned expansion, is no different today.

Said Rep. Verla Insko, a Chapel Hill Democrat, 10 years ago: “When we have people who are uninsured, they’re a lot sicker than the general population. The way to save money in health care is to keep people well. It costs less money to provide health care to well people than it does to sick people.”

Insko, a former health program administrator, no longer serves in the legislature, but the need she cited in 2013 is just as acute today as it was then … actually more so.

Now, with GOP lawmakers warming to an offer that was always too good to refuse, Medicaid expansion is half of the way to the finish line in Raleigh.

The state House passed an expansion bill on Thursday and it wasn’t close, 92-22. Dare we hope?

It depends now on what the state Senate does.

In the meantime, credit where it’s due to a Forsyth County Republican, Donny Lambeth, who is a primary sponsor of the House legislation and has been a consistent advocate for expansion in recent years

“North Carolina would become the 39th state,” Lambeth, a former N.C. Baptist Hospital president, said during a House Health Committee meeting last week. “We’ve learned from other states, we had hearings in this room that brought in a number of other states.”

House Bill 76 (“Access to Healthcare Options”) was amended to contain a vaguely worded work requirement though, truth be told, it doesn’t need one.

As Lambeth told the Winston-Salem Journal’s Richard Craver, an estimated 70% of those who would be affected already have jobs.

“Most of these people who will qualify are actually working,” he said. “They just can’t afford health care.”

For those without jobs, Lambeth has suggested a “comprehensive workforce development program” called NC Health Works.

The program, which would be administered through the state departments of Commerce and Health and Human Services, seems like a good idea that would benefit workers and employers.

Lambeth wants to model the program after a similar one in Montana where 72% of the 13,000 participants found jobs, NC Health News reported.

If , in the end, there is a work requirement, this seems a good path to take.

The question now is what happens in the Senate, which in 2022 approved Medicaid expansion, but tied it to changes in rules governing hospital competition and looser restrictions for certain types of nurses.

The House and Senate could not resolve their differences over the add-ons.

So here we are.

If those issues are a big enough concern to them, let the Senate tackle them in a separate bill.

As Gov. Roy Cooper has pointed out, every month the state delays, it misses out on $500 million in federal funds.

We’ve rattled off the myriad benefits many times before: the 14,000 veterans who would be affected; its value to mental health and substance abuse treatment; the struggling rural hospitals that would be bolstered; the jobs it would create; the fact that North Carolina is one of only 11 states that has yet to expand Medicaid.

Most importantly, people are in need.

And 10 years has been more than long enough for them to have to wait.