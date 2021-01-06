Our Opinion: 2020 hindsight

Yes, we know. It’s Jan. 6.

Now that that the series of unfortunate events known as 2020 has finally, mercifully, come to an end, why even bring it up again?

Maybe it wasn’t the worst year ever.

Yet, rarely have 12 months been so relentlessly wracked, day after day, with so much pain, anger, frustration and disappointment.

Can we just let it be over?

Yet, for all the blinding glare of what went wrong in 2020, it may be easy to overlook what went right.

So, we revisit some of those silver linings from the stormy year, not simply as a look into the past, but as a glimpse of the future as well.

Most were hopeful beginnings whose benefits won't be most fully felt until later this year and beyond.

Nor is this list a complete one. Far from it.

But we hope it serves as a reminder that, for all the gloom in 2020, there were many bright spots, including ...