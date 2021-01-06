Our Opinion: 2020 hindsight

Yes, we know. It’s Jan. 6.
Now that that the series of unfortunate events known as 2020 has finally, mercifully, come to an end, why even bring it up again?
Maybe it wasn’t the worst year ever.
Yet, rarely have 12 months been so relentlessly wracked, day after day, with so much pain, anger, frustration and disappointment.
Can we just let it be over?
Yet, for all the blinding glare of what went wrong in 2020, it may be easy to overlook what went right.
So, we revisit some of those silver linings from the stormy year, not simply as a look into the past, but as a glimpse of the future as well.
Most were hopeful beginnings whose benefits won't be most fully felt until later this year and beyond.
Nor is this list a complete one. Far from it.
But we hope it serves as a reminder that, for all the gloom in 2020, there were many bright spots, including ...
A concerted focus on housing. The City Council made clear in 2020 that affordable housing will be a major priority in 2021 and that it plans to implement a new housing initiative this year. The council also rightly is considering a bond referendum this year that would address housing and crime. The most lasting and effective cure for the housing problem, of course, will be more and better-paying jobs.
A banner year for the Aggies. N.C. A&T capped an unprecedented run in fundraising with its largest contribution ever from a single donor, $45 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
A hopeful win for Bennett. In early December, the historic college for Black women obtained a new accreditor in the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools. This accreditation allows Bennett students to be eligible for federal loans and Pell grants and enables the financially struggling institution to receive federal funding, among other critical benefits.
A vote for public education. Greensboro voters approved a $300 million school construction bond, though they soundly rebuffed a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would have helped pay for school projects.
A record contribution for United Way. United Way of Greater Greensboro President and CEO Michelle Gethers-Clark called a $10 million windfall gift, also from MacKenzie Scott, a “game-changer.” Like the gift to A&T, the windfall contribution was the largest in the local United Way’s 98-year history and will be invested in anti-poverty efforts.
The sun rises in the east. Construction finally began on the Downtown East mixed-use development on East Market Street. Crews and heavy equipment have begun grading the 13.7-acre site, which will add housing, offices and retail to an area that has for too long been almost starved of all three.
A BIG idea. With more than $750,000 already raised, the Black Investments in East Greensboro Equity Fund is a home-grown effort that aims to become a sustainable self-help resource for the Black community.
Right chief, right time. It may not seem like it, given the gantlet of troubles — COVID, social unrest, spiraling violent crime — that confronted Chief Brian James before he could barely warm his seat. But the new chief, a city native, has the requisite experience, temperament and community ties to be successful over the longer term.
The Urban Loop nears completion. The Lawndale-to-North Elm Street link of the loop was completed and open before Christmas, making travel within the city more convenient, and nearly finishing the final leg of the circular thoroughfare.
The greenway grows. A highway for people, the Downtown Greenway, may seem a trivial matter given how cosmic some of our problems may feel, but, as the demand for and importance of outdoor activities has increased during the pandemic, the near-completion of the greenway is significant. And the final leg of the pedestrian beltway under construction along Murrow Boulevard may turn out to be its most impressive stretch.
A difficult conversation begins. Finally, the social unrest in downtown Greensboro in late May and early June was, on the whole, hopeful and peaceful. The protests also were more diverse than most similar demonstrations in the past, and both the senses of urgency and frustration were palpable.
The question is what happens next.
While the community art that decorated boarded-up downtown businesses and the murals on city streets were welcome symbols, it’s substance that will matter most in 2021.
On the statewide level, a Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice has made some thoughtful proposals for change.
But closer to home, the pandemic has made community dialogue — at least in the traditional sense — not as easy as in the past.
The awful death of George Floyd shed light on untreated racial wounds in this country. Healing them will take more than signs and slogans.