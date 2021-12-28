Our Opinion: 2022: The year of the vote

Ah, Twitter, the modern-day source of unnecessary information and quick amusement. The casual tweet can illuminate or enrage as pundits, performers and politicians reveal their inner thoughts in brief bursts, leaving some longing for the more intellectual days of bumper-sticker politics.
On Monday, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tweeted: “How to steal an election: ‘Seeding an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then harvesting and counting the results.’”
Twitter critics were quick to point out that Paul had just described legal voting.
“That is called ‘an election’. Look it up in a dictionary or something. Which part of ‘give ballots to people, ask them to complete them in a legally valid way, and count them’ do you take issue with, exactly?”
“So legal voters are given ballots, which are filled out properly and then counted? I'm confused. Where's the crime?”
Perhaps most creatively: “How to steal a train ride: ‘Getting a ticket online, paying for it using an encrypted connection with your valid credit card, then appearing on the train station platform on time, & boarding the train using the ticket you legally bought online.’”
These responses are not likely to have much influence on Paul or his fellow travelers. Republican politicians are becoming more and more comfortable with bad-faith arguments intended to undermine legitimate election outcomes — no doubt in preparation for any losses they suffer in 2022 and 2024.
And if none of that works, there’s always the threat of violence.
All of this because of an inability to accept the reality of defeat.
Earlier this month, the conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, concluding a 10-month investigation into its 2020 election results, stated it found "no evidence of fraudulent ballots or widespread voter fraud." It joins a long list of election officials and organizations, from Arizona to Georgia to the U.S. Attorney General's office, that affirm President Biden’s 2020 election victory. Indeed, no legitimate investigation has proved otherwise.
Nevertheless, two-thirds of Republican voters reportedly still believe the Big Lie. Last month, 16 N.C. legislators signed a letter, along with about 150 other state legislators, asking for an “audit” of every state to look into claims of a “corrupted” 2020 presidential election.
But since that provides no relief, we get Paul and other Republicans coming closer every day to claiming that any Democratic Party victory should be seen as illegitimate — “stolen,” perhaps not in the sense of cheating — but stolen in the sense of “we deserved to win and they stole that from us by voting.” That attitude lends itself to the possibility of using violence to “steal back” any election that Republicans lose legitimately. With N.C. Rep. Madison Cawthorn discussing how “rigged” elections would lead to “bloodshed” in August; Texas Rep. Louis Gohmert endorsing “Second Amendment solutions” to lost elections, as he did following a conservative event in Arizona earlier this month; and with 30% of Republicans agreeing, in a poll published in November, that violence may be necessary to "save" the U.S.; we’re deep inside a danger zone.
Democracy is at the heart of the American experiment. “No taxation without representation” was the rallying cry of the American Revolution, and without free and fair elections, we have no legitimate representation. Certainly none chosen “by the people.”
In the face of several red states passing stringent voter suppression laws and increasing disdain for legitimate election results, some Democrats in Congress have been pushing federal laws to protect election integrity. We’d prefer elections be left in state hands, as they have largely been.
But we’d prefer even more for every legitimate American voter to be allowed to vote and for each vote to count. If the states won’t commit themselves to honoring their own people’s will, then the federal government should step in, as it did decades ago to pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
It would be a tough fight. But if Democrats passed legislation to ensure fair voting and fair voting contributed to Republican losses, they would have no one to blame but themselves.