Our Opinion: 2022: The year of the vote

These responses are not likely to have much influence on Paul or his fellow travelers. Republican politicians are becoming more and more comfortable with bad-faith arguments intended to undermine legitimate election outcomes — no doubt in preparation for any losses they suffer in 2022 and 2024.

And if none of that works, there’s always the threat of violence.

All of this because of an inability to accept the reality of defeat.

Earlier this month, the conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, concluding a 10-month investigation into its 2020 election results, stated it found "no evidence of fraudulent ballots or widespread voter fraud." It joins a long list of election officials and organizations, from Arizona to Georgia to the U.S. Attorney General's office, that affirm President Biden’s 2020 election victory. Indeed, no legitimate investigation has proved otherwise.

Nevertheless, two-thirds of Republican voters reportedly still believe the Big Lie. Last month, 16 N.C. legislators signed a letter, along with about 150 other state legislators, asking for an “audit” of every state to look into claims of a “corrupted” 2020 presidential election.