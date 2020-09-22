Our Opinion: A BIG beginning ... and other news

The new endowment fund for charitable investments in east Greensboro has begun with a flourish.
As of Monday, the Black Investments in Greensboro, or BIG, Equity Fund had raised a total of $347,910, representing 48 gifts from 40 donors, some of whom have made multiple contributions.
A day later, the board of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro unanimously approved a $250,000 grant to the fund, boosting the total to $632,910.
Once the fund has achieved its initial goal of $3 million, it will make the first round of periodic grants to initiatives that improve both the economy and the quality of life in the historically Black section of the city. A steering committee will screen the funding requests for the grants, which initially will focus on projects involving small businesses, health care and the digital divide.
The BIG fund is intended to provide the kind of social capital that is spendable. And the money will be raised primarily from the Black community for the Black community.
“Black Investments in Greensboro Equity Fund represents the future of black leadership," Athan Lindsay, director of community philanthropy for the Community Foundation, said Tuesday in a news release.
But gifts from throughout the community will be accepted and appreciated.
So you're welcome to help.
Hello? Anybody?
The UNC-Chapel Hill football team was all dressed up Saturday with no one to play.
Such is college football in the Age of COVID, where there are no givens or guarantees.
The Tar Heels were supposed to play UNC-Charlotte but the 49ers canceled after some Charlotte players tested positive for the coronavirus.
Now the Heels have no one to play this Saturday either. UNC had scrambled to find an opponent for this week but came up empty.
So, for two weeks in a row there’ll be no joy in Blue Heaven.
Saturday originally was supposed to be an off day but Carolina wanted to avoid two consecutive weeks without a game after the Charlotte cancellation.
Charlotte couldn’t play because it lacked enough offensive linemen after several players were quarantined.
So yes, it has been encouraging to see college and pro football return, even if it does happen mostly in empty stadiums with piped-in crowd noise. (Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday announced that large outdoor venues, including stadiums, would be allowed a seating capacity of 7%, effective Friday.)
But there are still risks and unknowns.
Meanwhile, the mathematically challenged Big 10 (which has 14 teams) recently reversed its decision not to play this fall.
Now the league, which appears to have yielded to political and financial pressure, will start its season Oct. 23.
And we remain torn over our desire to see football versus our concerns about potential health threats to the (unpaid) players.
But wasn’t that our dilemma about football even before the pandemic?
RBG and N.C.
You didn’t see it in the movie about her, or in most of the innumerable tributes (all well-deserved) this week, but Ruth Bader Ginsburg also fought an injustice in North Carolina.
In 1973, the Supreme Court justice-to-be took on the sordid legacy of eugenics in this state. As director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, Ginsburg and Women’s Rights Project co-founder Brenda Feigen filed a federal lawsuit in North Carolina on behalf of Nial Ruth Cox, a Black woman who had been forcibly sterilized by the state in 1965.
When Cox became pregnant at age 18, county officials gave her mother a choice: to have Cox sterilized, or to lose welfare benefits for her children. Cox and her mother also were told by a doctor that the process was reversible when it wasn't. Those officials saw the pregnancy as proof of Cox’s “immorality.”
The case brought national attention to the state’s heinous program but a judge sided with the state, which had argued that Cox didn’t sue within three years of the operation (which was impossible, since Cox didn’t realize that the operation had rendered her permanently unable to have children until later).
A panel of judges reversed the decision in 1975, Ria Tabacco Mar, the current director of the ACLU's Women's Rights Project, wrote last week in a Washington Post op-ed.
But by that point it didn’t matter, the three-judge panel ruled. The sterilization program had been ended and so whether it was unconstitutional became moot.
In the end, the state did compensate forced-sterilization victims. And Ginsburg’s memories of it were vivid and her opinions obviously strong.
When Mar hosted a discussion with Ginsburg about her career in February, she wrote on her op-ed, she didn’t get to a planned question about the North Carolina eugenics case for lack of time.
Ginsburg said to her afterward, “You didn’t ask me about forced sterilization!”
Now Mar writes that she wishes she had.
Sad to say, the issue has resurfaced. Some immigrant women in a privately operated detention center in Georgia allege that they underwent hysterectomies without their consent.
The more things change ...?
A tasty legacy
The man who baked Biscuitville into our regional culture died Saturday at age 86, but he leaves behind a "a big ole fluffy" legacy.
Maurice Jennings of Greensboro started the family business, which specializes in freshly made biscuits stuffed with ham, sausage, scrambled eggs and other down-home fillings, with one restaurant in Danville, Va., in 1975.
Now there are 63.
You probably can find no greater testament to the appeal of the chain, which is headquartered in Greensboro, than the long lines of drive-thru traffic that routinely stretch down the street at the Battleground Avenue location on weekend mornings.
That "big ole fluffy" biscuit line, by the way, comes from an Elvis impersonator who appeared in a Biscuitville commercial in 1986.
Thankyouverymuch, Mr. Jennings.
