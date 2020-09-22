Our Opinion: A BIG beginning ... and other news

Meanwhile, the mathematically challenged Big 10 (which has 14 teams) recently reversed its decision not to play this fall.

Now the league, which appears to have yielded to political and financial pressure, will start its season Oct. 23.

And we remain torn over our desire to see football versus our concerns about potential health threats to the (unpaid) players.

But wasn’t that our dilemma about football even before the pandemic?

RBG and N.C.

You didn’t see it in the movie about her, or in most of the innumerable tributes (all well-deserved) this week, but Ruth Bader Ginsburg also fought an injustice in North Carolina.

In 1973, the Supreme Court justice-to-be took on the sordid legacy of eugenics in this state. As director of the ACLU Women’s Rights Project, Ginsburg and Women’s Rights Project co-founder Brenda Feigen filed a federal lawsuit in North Carolina on behalf of Nial Ruth Cox, a Black woman who had been forcibly sterilized by the state in 1965.