Our Opinion: A big victory party for UNC goes viral

Miami coach Jim Larranaga cited the footage of the maskless, partying Carolina players. He didn’t want his own players to be placed in a position to catch the virus, he said.

“Our president (Julio) Frenk is adamant that student-athletes are allowed to compete, but they’ve got to stay safe, social distance,” Larranaga told the Herald.

Naturally, some Carolina fans took to Twitter to castigate … The Daily Tar Heel ... for reporting the story.

“Why would you do this to your own players?” one tweeted.

“Why don’t you expose State or Duke and not your own program,” tweeted another.

And another: “I'm so happy for you and your big scoop. I'm sure you feel like you just released the Pentagon Papers. Congrats.”

No, it's not the Pentagon Papers, but it's a newsworthy story all the same that affects more than the players at that party.

If it had not been revealed, those players, if they do turn out to have been infected, could have spread the virus to others.

Finally, it’s worth noting that a number of the negative tweeters were well beyond college age.

Which reminds us: When it comes to COVID-19, those UNC revelers on Franklin Street aren’t the only ones who still have some growing up to do.