Our Opinion: A big victory party for UNC goes viral

"Beat Dook."
That’s a passion for fans round here whose blood runs powder blue.
And "Go to hell, Carolina," for those who prefer a darker shade of the same hue.
Testy backyard neighbors UNC and Duke are barely more than the range of a JJ Redick 3-pointer down the road from one another.
So each school likes nothing better than to stick it to the other in the greatest rivalry in college basketball.
On Saturday night at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, Carolina stuck it to the Blue Devils in a close one, 91-87.
But you already know that.
You also already know that this is usually as good an excuse as any to celebrate en masse on Franklin Street in downtown Chapel Hill. But, in light of COVID-19, this basketball season is far from usual.
And yet students poured anyway onto the main drag in this small city that still fancies itself a village, most of them maskless.
They knew better.
COVID precautions are as front-and-center in Chapel Hill as they are on most campuses. Everyone knows to mask up, spread out, avoid big crowds.
None of which most of those revelers did Saturday night.
Not wearing a mask, in particular, “flies on the face of our pandemic community standards,” UNC faculty chair Mimi Chapman told The News & Observer of Raleigh.
In other words, COVID-19, which has claimed 10,000 souls in North Carolina, is a life-or-death proposition for many of us.
But a college basketball game is not. Not even Carolina-Duke.
We're tempted to cut these college students some slack for being, well, college students.
After all, neither Duke nor Carolina fans were able to see the game in person.
When the Tar Heels and Blue Devils typically play in Durham, the Cameron Crazies traditionally pack that steamy tinderbox to its rafters, armed with painted bodies and faces and clever schemes to harass opponents.
But not Saturday night. The Blue Devils and Tar Heels waged war in a mostly empty house with piped-in music and crowd noise.
Then there is the broader college experience that these students are missing because of the virus.
Imagine yourself in their shoes, mandated to cover your face and keep your distance, and above all else, to not party.
And remember who you were at that age, in the fuzzy Twilight Zone between adulthood and adolescence, when you were equally prone to do both incredibly smart and dumb things.
Yet college students at UNC and elsewhere should know by now that their poor choices when it comes to COVID affect not only themselves, but their classmates and professors and the broader community.
Certainly, the super spreader event they may have spawned Saturday night qualifies as a horrible choice.
University officials rightly appear to be taking this very seriously, as are some schoolmates of the students who spilled into the street that night around a bonfire.
More than 300 student-conduct complaints have been filed, which could result in expulsion.
This is not surprising. Many UNC students have policed each other during the pandemic by reporting violations and often documenting them with video footage.
They know the stakes and take them seriously. Hundreds of students and university employees have tested positive for the virus since Jan. 1.
But the story doesn't end there.
The campus newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, now reports that a video shows two Carolina players, Armando Bacot and Day'Ron Sharpe, among others, violating COVID protocols by attending a party Saturday night where no one appeared to be wearing a mask.
Not long afterward, Monday night’s game with Miami was postponed.
Miami coach Jim Larranaga cited the footage of the maskless, partying Carolina players. He didn’t want his own players to be placed in a position to catch the virus, he said.
“Our president (Julio) Frenk is adamant that student-athletes are allowed to compete, but they’ve got to stay safe, social distance,” Larranaga told the Herald.
Naturally, some Carolina fans took to Twitter to castigate … The Daily Tar Heel ... for reporting the story.
“Why would you do this to your own players?” one tweeted.
“Why don’t you expose State or Duke and not your own program,” tweeted another.
And another: “I'm so happy for you and your big scoop. I'm sure you feel like you just released the Pentagon Papers. Congrats.”
No, it's not the Pentagon Papers, but it's a newsworthy story all the same that affects more than the players at that party.
If it had not been revealed, those players, if they do turn out to have been infected, could have spread the virus to others.
Finally, it’s worth noting that a number of the negative tweeters were well beyond college age.
Which reminds us: When it comes to COVID-19, those UNC revelers on Franklin Street aren’t the only ones who still have some growing up to do.