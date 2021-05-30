Our Opinion: A different Memorial Day

The sacrifices we’ve made because of COVID pale, though, next to those made by the people we honor today — those who gave their very lives through military service for our freedom.

Memorial Day grew out of perhaps this nation's darkest depths. It was conceived as Decoration Day, a day of remembrance and honor for those who died in the Civil War, that bloody, deadly conflict in which Americans killed one another in staggering numbers. It's generally thought of as having originated in 1868 as a commemoration for the Union soldiers who died in that war.

But another story has the origins of Memorial Day going back even earlier, to 1863 while soldiers were still fighting the war. That account says that the women of Columbus, Miss., began putting flowers on the graves of those who died in both gray and blue uniforms, Confederate and Union alike. That's a nice thought, because Memorial Day should be a day that brings Americans together to reflect about our shared past — good and bad.