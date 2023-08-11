A long-coveted new grocery store for downtown Greensboro suddenly is on shaky ground.

Or, more accurately, tainted ground.

Contaminated soil on the site at South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard has placed the planned project on hold for now, if not forever.

So, instead of an express lane to fresh groceries in an area that desperately needs one, the best we can hope for is an extensive clean-up on Aisle One.

Remediation of the site, which the state Department of Environmental Quality has deemed unsuitable for a grocery store, would take from 18 months to three years.

This was not an unexpected complication. City officials and local developers have long been aware that the soil might be an issue. The site has been home to an auto body shop, a printing company and a coal gasification plant.

If this scenario sounds familiar, that’s because the property has been cleaned before, about 10 years ago.

But environmental standards have changed since then, city officials say. And it must be cleaned some more.

This unwelcome news strands residents of downtown and communities on its fringes at a familiar intersection: disappointment and uncertainty.

The planned Lidl store would have employed a workforce of 30 at an average starting salary of $15 an hour. Known for both its low-key approach and low prices, the store not only would have served downtown customers, but a nearby slice of southeast Greensboro that is classified as a food desert. No fewer than 11 neighborhoods in the area fall within what the U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies as a food desert.

The lone existing downtown grocery store, the Deep Roots Market co-op, is located on the opposite end of the center city.

City officials say Lidl remains interested in the site but a contract to sell the land to the grocery chain by Nov. 20 has been voided. And Lidl has not made an official comment.

The eastern half of the city has borne more than its share of shattered hopes when it comes to grocers.

After years of grassroots struggles by community members to establish a co-op grocery in northeast Greensboro, the store failed, though the shopping center that it was intended to anchor still exists with a public library branch as its centerpiece.

In the South Elm Street, Ole Asheboro area, longtime residents will tell you there had been two grocery stores on Asheboro Street, now Martin Luther King Jr. Drive: a Colonial store near downtown and a Kroger near Benbow Park. Today there are none.

Now there’s a question of not only if and when but where? If the current site isn’t workable, is there another?

“We want to see if there is some alternative land that isn’t contaminated,” City Councilwoman Goldie Wells told the News & Record’s Connor McNeely last week.

“We’re having to go on an exploratory route, but if (Lidl) is still committed, then we would love to see it work out.”

Credit Wells’ patience and persistence to her experience.

She was integrally involved in efforts to open the co-op grocery on Phillips Avenue in northeast Greensboro. As that ill-fated effort attests, there are no sure things in the grocery business.

Even with its reputation for quality and lower prices, Lidl doesn’t always succeed. On July 31 a Lidl grocery in Danville, Va., closed after nearly six years in business. A spokeswoman described it as “an underperforming location.” Roughly two weeks earlier, the German chain closed its store in Thomasville. Lidl also has recently shuttered stores in Charlottesville, Va., Florence, S.C., Howell, N.J., and Henrico County, Va.

So you never know.

Yet, Lidl also just opened its second Greensboro store on Martinsville Road. And, with stores in 32 countries, the brand’s reputation precedes it.

One additional reason for hope is that Lidl stores seem to do best in urban locations. South Elm Street and Gate City Boulevard are about as urban as it gets.

Then there’s the need. For some people a nearby grocery store is an amenity. For others it’s a necessity.

Finally, there’s the continuing string of disappointments at a site where bold ideas keep going to die ... a hotel, apartments and townhomes, a new school administration building. Its best prospect in recent years so far has been as a parking lot.

Here’s hoping that, one way or another, the chain stays the course, either on the current site or in another spot not far from it.

We’ve waited this long. We can wait a while longer.