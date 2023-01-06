Our Opinion: 'A friend to humanity and a foe to tyrants'

With a little luck, this could be the year of U.S. Founding Father Thomas Paine, who illuminated some of our nation’s earliest challenges — during the “times that try men’s souls” — with his brilliance and passion.

Our interest in our founders — that of the public and the media — waxes and wanes. Alexander Hamilton has had a good run, thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical based on his life, which opened in 2015 and still sells out auditoriums. Last year saw renewed interest in George Washington, thanks to new biographies, including the irreverent “You Never Forget Your First” by Alexis Coe.

And now President Joe Biden has opened the door for Paine by authorizing a monument in Washington, D.C., dedicated to his life and work — part of the omnibus package that received congressional approval last month. The Thomas Paine Memorial Association will this year begin working with the National Capital Memorial Advisory Commission with the goal of unveiling the monument in 2026, which would coincide with the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which Paine’s writings influenced.

The monument’s inclusion in the omnibus package was supported by both Republicans and Democrats who see its value. Yet no taxpayer money will go toward its construction; Paine organizations will raise the necessary funds through contributions.

Paine, born in Norfolk, England, in 1737, immigrated to the British American colonies in 1774, arriving just in time to become involved in — indeed, to help spur — the American Revolution. He participated as a soldier and engineer, but his most profound contributions were as a writer and philosopher, advocating for national independence in his influential 47-page pamphlet “Common Sense.”

His contributions to our nation’s principles and values continued throughout his life. Over time he established the nation’s oldest abolition society and advocated for old-age pensions, public education and, perhaps most consequential of all, the separation of church and state — emphasizing reason as the means to effective government.

He also generated the kind of personal drama that leads us to realize that today’s political divisions are not so unique. His life story includes personal grudges, imprisonment and enough controversy to fuel at least one musical.

“A friend to humanity and a foe to tyrants, Thomas Paine championed the rights of the ‘common’ people and believed emphatically in the dignity and rights of all humans, which drove him to challenge the divine rights of kings, forever changing the course of history,” Margaret Downey, president of TPMA, said in response to the announcement of the monument.

“Thomas Paine was one of the most significant Founding Fathers in a number of ways, especially in his early and consistent condemnation of slavery,” history professor and chair of UNC-Charlotte Africana Studies Christopher Cameron said. “Shortly after publishing ‘Common Sense’ in 1776, Paine authored an antislavery essay and remained active in the abolitionist movement for the next 30 years, supporting Pennsylvania’s 1780 gradual abolition law, joining the Pennsylvania Abolition Society in 1787, and opposing the British slave trade in the 1790s. For this and so much more, he is worthy of a fitting monument in Washington, D.C.”

“Were Thomas Paine alive today, he would surely be saying ‘These are the times that try men’s and women’s souls,” Annie Laurie Gaylor, secretary of TPMA, said. “Thomas Paine’s pro-liberty, democratic vision is the antidote for our fractured nation.”

Would that it were so. As American history itself has become the target of ever-raging culture wars, the inclusion of Paine’s story, philosophy and contributions could clear up some matters. Let’s put him in the curricula and on our reading lists. There’s much for us to learn from this American founder.