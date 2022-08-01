Our Opinion: A friviolous appeal based on shaky grounds

It’s not over till it’s over ... and sometimes not even after that.

Someone’s got a bone to pick — this time with the results of last week’s Greensboro City Council race.

Is anybody surprised?

No one seems to go quietly anymore, even when the grounds for their protests are dubious. At best.

But here we are again anyway.

And so we have yet another appeal, this time for a redo of the at-large race in the July 26 election.

Seriously?

Not so fast

This call for further review comes only days after a judge resolved a bond referendum for Guilford County school construction after it had been appealed a third time.

This delayed that referendum’s certification for two months.

In 2022, elections don’t get decided anymore. They get litigated.

At issue is Hugh Holston’s campaign for one of the three at-large seats. Holston was appointed to fill a seat made vacant when Michelle Kennedy left for a job in city government.

Last week, Holston was the third-highest vote-getter, edging out fourth-place finisher Katie Rossabi, with 15.7% of the votes versus her 14.9%.

So, the seat went to him, right? Not so fast.

A local man, Salvatore Leone, has filed a complaint citing the fact that Holston used the words “reelect” on his campaign signs and website.

War of words

Leone contends that this was misleading to voters, since Holston has not been elected before. He was appointed.

“The election to which all current city council members are competing took place in 2017, which Mr. Holston was not on the ballot,” Leone’s complaint says.

Leone, who has run unsuccessfully for office in the past, says voters may not have cast ballots for Holston if they had known that. So, it boils down to what the definition of “reelection” is.

Leone alleges that Holston’s “intent to defraud was clear.”

That’s more than a little over the top.

Leone is well within his rights to broach this question, but, with all due respect, it’s a flimsy rationale for which to erase even part of an election and start over.

Contradictions

First is the definition of the word “reelection.” It could mean someone who has been elected before being elected again. It also could mean an incumbent (which Holston is), being returned to the seat he currently holds.

The nonprofit, nonpartisan election encyclopedia, Ballotpedia, says it “uses the term reelect to refer to any incumbent who is running in an election to retain their office, including incumbents who were originally appointed to their position.”

Leone undercuts his own argument by citing a similar definition in his complaint.

Second is the question of how much this mattered to voters.

It is no secret that most challengers for council seats in this election ran on not being incumbents — that is, on being outsiders who would shake up the status quo.

For example, Rossabi’s campaign slogan was “Common sense for a change.”

In particular, many of the challengers blamed the incumbents for the size of the city budget, a tax increase and the city’s violent crime problem, all valid issues.

So, to turn around and claim exaggerated incumbency as an unfair advantage seems both desperate and unconvincing.

On his own

To be fair, Leone says he filed the complaint, with no requests to do so by any candidate or organization.

But disputing election results, even in the absence of compelling evidence, is the way of the world in 2022.

Before former County Commissioner Alan Branson unsuccessfully challenged the school bonds, he appealed his own loss in a reelection bid for several weeks in 2020.

There have been more dramatic examples of reluctant losers in the past.

In one of the most infamous ones, Trudy Wade served for 18 months after going to court to contest her loss to John Parks for a Guilford County commissioner seat in 2004.

That was considered unusual. In those days at least.

Wasted time

As for the current case, now there will have to be a probable-cause hearing.

The Guilford County Board of Elections will likely address this matter when it meets Thursday. Thickening the plot is the sudden death of one of the board’s members, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, which leaves the board evenly split with two Democrats and two Republicans.

But this is neither a partisan race nor a partisan issue.

The basis for this complaint is a shallow and frivolous waste of time that warrants neither a do-over nor much of the Board of Elections’ time.

There will be cases in which candidates’ — or other citizens’ — grievances are legitimate and deserve a serious hearing. This isn’t one of them.