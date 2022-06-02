Our Opinion: A full-court press for ACC, then the wait ...

Mayor Nancy Vaughan says we could learn the fate of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s headquarters in Greensboro as soon ‘as any minute now.’

Which is to say, for better or for worse, we’ll know more quickly than originally expected.

Vaughan made those comments on a Triad sports talk radio show last week, “The Drive with Josh Graham” on WSJS (600 AM).

The mayor also said she believes local leaders have made a strong pitch to keep the ACC office in the city where it was born in 1953 at the Sedgefield Inn. And she’s right.

They even proposed customized air service for league officials to address the lack of as many direct flights out of PTI Airport as, say, New York or Atlanta.

The stakes are well worth the effort. As Sports Editor Eddie Wooten reported on May 28, the ACC has a workforce of only about 50, but it achieved total revenues of $578 million during the most recent fiscal year.

More importantly, having the ACC’s corporate headquarters here is a point of pride, tradition and prestige for the city.

And we want it to stay.

The question is what the ACC wants.

What we do know is that the ACC is seeking more clout and muscle (translation: more money). As impressive as its revenues may be, the conference trails peer leagues such as the SEC and Big 10, even after a record year.

This may fuel desires by the ACC to make a statement. And part of that statement might be a new home base. Among the contenders are Charlotte and Orlando, Fla. No offense to either (we love the Hornets and Disney World), but would either location make that big a difference?

We’ll remind ACC officials of what they surely already know: that the SEC is located in Birmingham, Ala., a smaller city than Greensboro and that doesn’t seem to hurt its bottom line (SEC schools’ athletics departments received average distributions of $54.6 million in fiscal 2021 versus the ACC’s $36.1 million).

The Big 10 headquarters is located in an even tinier place, the village of Rosemont (population: 4,173), though it’s only 18 miles from Chicago.

We’ll also remind them that all that sizzles isn’t gold. Brighter lights and bigger cities aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

The upshot: Greensboro has done all it can do.

Credit city leaders for making it clear how deeply this community values its 68-year relationship with the ACC.

Credit city leaders also with pressing for future ACC basketball tournaments in the Greensboro Coliseum, which arguably does such events better than anyone else, anywhere.

Small wonder that in March 2023, the coliseum will host the ACC women’s tournament, ACC men’s tournament and NCAA men’s tournament first- and second-round games back to back to back. It has earned them.

Another hopeful development is the hiring of Richard Beard as president and CEO of the Greensboro Sports Foundation, which plays a crucial role in Greensboro’s success at hosting major sports events. Beard, a Greensboro native, has been extensively involved in the local sports scene, including his work as chair of the Tournament Host Operating Committee since 2007.

That said, we learned after the recent ACC meetings in Florida that even the ACC women’s basketball tournament — Greensboro has been home to the women’s tournament 22 of the last 23 seasons — could go somewhere else after the contract expires in 2023.

But the message has been delivered. We want this. We’re really, really good at it. The ACC’s roots are here.

The question is how much of that really matters to the conference.

All that remains now is the wait.

You could sum it all up in a song, or three.

For the other suitor cities, it might be Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover”:

Hop on the bus, Gus

You don’t need to discuss much

Just drop off the key, Lee

And get yourself free

For the ACC, it’s possibly “Should I Stay or Should I Go?” by the Clash.

And for Greensboro: “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt:

You can’t make your heart feel something it won’t. … ’Cause I can’t make you love me if you don’t.

The ball is in, well, you-know-who’s court.

Soon, if not soon enough, we’ll find out what’s in the ACC’s heart.

Greensboro has done all it can.

Now the ACC will do what it will.