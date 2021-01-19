Our Opinion: A full plate awaits President Biden

It’s a big day.
At around noon, President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to stand with a necessarily small group on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building and be sworn in at the 46th president of the United States of America, beginning a new administration with a stated agenda that emphasizes unity, as well as tackling climate change and protecting DACA dreamers, among other priorities — that seem to pick up where we left off four years ago.
Biden is no stranger to the White House, of course, having served as former President Barack Obama’s vice president from 2008 to 2016. That followed a long senatorial career that began in the 1970s, when he famously commuted daily by train from his home in Wilmington, Del., to Washington D.C., a habit that contributed to his “working-class Joe” image. He enters office with a reputation for decency and comity that has been praised by Republicans and Democrats alike.
His vice president, Kamala Harris, is also an experienced hand. An accomplished legal career that included a turn as California’s attorney general led her to the U.S. Senate in 2016. A lot has been made of the historic significance of her election, which makes her the first female, first Black person and first Asian American to become vice president. But more important are her intellect and her passion.
The American public is often suspicious of career politicians — sometimes, rightfully so. But Biden’s experience and expertise are what drew many voters to him. We hope they’ll help restore some stability to a nation that seems to be in free fall.
We’ll be surprised if COVID rages through his administration the way it did his predecessor’s.
Biden is not a perfect man nor is he a perfect politician, and especially in our current divided political environment, he’ll receive his share of criticism. Some of it, no doubt, will be deserved.
He has gotten some already in the form of crude jokes about the way he speaks. His childhood battle with stuttering is well enough known that there’s little excuse for such crassness now.
But even without the stutter, Biden has at times put his foot in his mouth. Even he has described himself as a gaffe machine. That’s a characteristic that will likely keep the political cartoonists busy.
But few have questioned Biden’s heart. A recipient of the Medal of Freedom from back when it meant something, Biden has given his life in service to the American people. With their support, he could make progress in his goal of restoring a sense of unity to the nation.
That’s only one broken spoke he’ll have to repair. Biden inherits a nation in the midst of a raging pandemic that was politicized rather than contained; basic environmental protections have been eroded; Iran and North Korea are more dangerous than they were four years ago — not to mention a Russia emboldened by the outgoing administration; the nation’s stature on the world stage has been diminished. Biden will have his work cut out for him.
On top of that, he enters office with much of the country believing Trump’s big lie that Biden somehow manipulated the electoral systems of several swing states to win the election.
According to the results of a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey, 60% of Americans trust the results of the election, while 38% say they don’t. The distrusting group includes 78% of Republicans.
That the election's outcome was fraudulent is an absurd claim, thoroughly debunked, that many of Biden's political rivals will let live, either from fear of reprisal for refuting it or in hopes that it will benefit them. It presents the new president — and the American people — with a unique challenge as he takes office.
The ceremony in Washington will be more subdued than usual — not only because of the pandemic, but because of the precautions that have to be taken to diminish the threat of white nationalist violence fueled by Trump’s big lie.
But that won’t stop Bruce Springsteen and other prominent entertainers from singing during a celebration this evening. And it won’t stop millions of Americans from cheering and dancing and praying for the nation and the new administration.