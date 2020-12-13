Our Opinion: A judge shows contempt for the law

"We believe there is a paramount responsibility to find ways to comply with the N.C. Constitution’s requirement that 'All courts shall be open' (Article 1, section 18), even with the attendant challenges associated with the pandemic,” Boney wrote in the letter.

But deputies told Boney that Wilkins had made his decision, and Boney needed to leave.

According to an attorney who witnessed the exchange, the judge had little patience for Boney’s arguments.

“I don’t care how you understand it,” Wilkins said, according to the witness’ account.

Boney said the judge pointed out that other people were allowed in the courtroom — such as defendants, attorneys or victims — just not reporters.

When Boney persisted, Wilkins threatened to have him thrown into jail and held in contempt if he didn’t leave.

Hard to believe, but all of this happened right here in America in 2020, a short drive from our doorsteps.