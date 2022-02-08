Our Opinion: A just settlement; a fraught process

The city of Greensboro suddenly settled last week with the family of a homeless man who died after being taken into police custody.
But only after spending more than three years and a boatload of taxpayer money in a sometimes fraught and unnecessarily bitter war with the man’s family and its supporters.
The settlement “will be paid by the city of Greensboro and the remainder by Guilford County” and “will financially benefit both the parents of Marcus Deon Smith and his children,” City Attorney Chuck Watts announced in a prepared statement.
Smith died in September 2018 after being bound by officers using a method commonly called “hogtying.”
Smith’s family sued the city, eight police officers and two paramedics for wrongful death.
The city officially still admits no wrongdoing in the case, but it also agreed to erect a plaque that reads, “Marcus Smith’s Life Mattered.”
It’s a symbolic gesture but it makes an important point: No person’s life should mean less than any other’s, whether that person lives in Irving Park or is fending for his survival on city streets.
The night he died, Smith was panic-stricken and disoriented and wandering into and out of downtown traffic when police arrived.
While sitting in a patrol car, Smith became agitated and officers decided to restrain him by binding his hands to his feet while he was lying on this stomach.
He later was pronounced dead in a hospital.
The state medical examiner’s office determined that the manner in which Smith was restrained led to his death.
Ever since, the city has had an unseemly, sometimes petty and obstinate back-and-forth with members of Smith’s family and its supporters.
In June of last year, police even arrested protesters who supported Smith’s family for writing slogans in washable chalk on the concrete plaza in front of the Melvin Municipal Center.
Mind you, this was not painted graffiti; it was the kind of chalk children use to draw hopscotch grids on sidewalks and that washes away with a garden hose.
So, yes, the city rightly announced that it will pay a portion of the settlement, Guilford County the rest.
But why did this have to be so bitter and contentious?
Why spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars in attorneys’ fees to fight the case?
And why would the City Council first announce its near-unanimous intentions to investigate numerous other incidences of hogtying — more than 250 in all, mostly involving Black people — and then essentially say, “Never mind”?
This reversal came during a closed meeting on June 1 of last year.
Why? Who knows?
The council member who had been most insistent on an investigation of those incidents emerged from that closed meeting to read a terse and unsatisfying statement that raised as many questions as it answered.
“Council has decided not to pursue any such investigation at this time,” then-Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said.
And not much else.
To be clear, we do disagree with Smith family supporters who see malice and racism in the manner in which officers dealt with Smith in 2018. On police video footage of the incident, we saw them repeatedly try to calm and reassure him. We simply believe they made a fatal, horrible mistake in the way they chose to restrain him.
But the city erred in the months that followed by adopting a siege mentality that at times seemed spiteful and condescending.
Yet, finally, here we are, where we should have been months ago.
Now the courts will review the terms of the settlement. And we would hope such an avoidable tragedy won’t ever happen again in Greensboro.
Hard lessons have been learned (or so we hope). Greensboro police no longer hogtie individuals. Smith’s family now has some measure of justice and closure.
“We’re thankful ... that Marcus got justice,” his mother, Mary Smith, told the News & Record from her home in Greenville, S.C.
“I fully support the Smith family and their legal team accepting the settlement of their case,” said retired civil rights attorney Lewis Pitts in a written statement that also roundly criticized the council.
So, at last, we’re in a better place.
But the lawyer-heavy, compassion-light path to get here was a strange and disappointing trip.