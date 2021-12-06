Our Opinion: A megasite jackpot for the entire region

We were all dressed up with nothing to show for it. Until now.

Toyota and Panasonic on Monday confirmed that they would build a car battery plant on the site.

The official announcement didn’t come until Monday afternoon but it was clear after specially called meetings by the Greensboro City Council and the Randolph County commissioners that it was going to happen.

By a unanimous 8-0 vote, the council approved waiving the fees for water and sewer connections to the project. The Randolph commissioners also unanimously approved an incentives package for the plant. Already Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Greensboro City Council members were sharing congratulations.

And while this is not the electric car plant we’d coveted, it’s a battery plant for electric cars that represents a $1.27 billion capital investment and pays well: an expected median annual salary of more than$62,000 for 1,750 jobs between 2025 and 2029.

It gains the Triad and the state a precious foothold in the auto industry and it has a future: Nearly a quarter of the cars Toyota now makes worldwide are electrified and it expects to sell as many as 1.8 million vehicles that are at least partially powered by electricity by 2030.