Our Opinion: A monumental shift

As for Confederate monuments, after years of debate and pleading their cause, some might still insist that they are benign, meant to honor heritage and courage.

But they’ve failed to convince many Americans that they should share in that interpretation.

It’s no accident that these monuments were first installed around the beginning of the 20th century, accompanied by Jim Crow laws; they were meant to serve as reminders in their communities that white people still ruled supreme.

Monument supporters are wrong when they say their removals are attempts to “erase history.” Schools and museums will continue to teach the short-lived history of the Confederacy and the long-lived history of racism in America. And how many statues do you see of Richard Nixon? Has anyone forgotten him?

But they’re right about other objections they’ve expressed: There are more important issues to tackle than concrete images, including the bigotry they portray. White supremacy still exists and seems to be experiencing a surge in some quarters, sometimes in organized groups that threaten and practice violence. Economic inequity exists as the residue of advantages given to some and denied others because of their race.

Removing these statues won’t change things, certainly not overnight.