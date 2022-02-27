Our Opinion: A new attack on teachers

Parents can already access the material that each grade covers. The guidelines have been established by the N.C. Department of Instruction and are widely available online.

This might seem a mild, isolated incident, a failure of legislators to “read the room,” if it weren’t for the fact that it folds so neatly into other Republican attacks on public education across the nation.

More than 150 bills have been introduced in 39 states this last year that would restrict the teaching of certain curricula, mostly on issues of race and gender. In some of the laws being pushed, parents could sue teachers and school districts if they’re unhappy about curriculum choices.

The language in many of these bills is overly broad and would be difficult to adjudicate. Many would almost certainly be tossed by courts.