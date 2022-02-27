Our Opinion: A new attack on teachers

Teaching has always been a challenging profession. Public school teachers have regularly had to deal with low pay and limited resources.
There also have been onerous testing regimens and a misleading school grading system that has stigmatized and demoralized entire schools.
More recently, teachers’ workloads and responsibilities have increased as they’re expected to provide social services and security to their students.
Then came COVID, leading to increased stress and unwarranted attacks from some misinformed parents who thought they knew better than medical professionals what safety protocols everyone’s children should be required to follow.
You could hear the frustration in the voice of Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras in January as she was about to announce her departure at the end of this school year.
“We’ve become petty,” she said. “We’re combative. We don’t listen to one another.”
Now teachers have to deal with Republican legislators who want to harass and control them by passing bills limiting what they can and can’t teach — in many cases, under threat of severe penalty.
In North Carolina, Rep. Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke) is pushing an “academic transparency” bill that would require teachers to post online lesson plans used in classrooms, including “textbooks, videos, lesson plans, digital materials” — a requirement that would likely provide ammunition for another wasteful culture war.
Parents can already access the material that each grade covers. The guidelines have been established by the N.C. Department of Instruction and are widely available online.
This might seem a mild, isolated incident, a failure of legislators to “read the room,” if it weren’t for the fact that it folds so neatly into other Republican attacks on public education across the nation.
More than 150 bills have been introduced in 39 states this last year that would restrict the teaching of certain curricula, mostly on issues of race and gender. In some of the laws being pushed, parents could sue teachers and school districts if they’re unhappy about curriculum choices.
The language in many of these bills is overly broad and would be difficult to adjudicate. Many would almost certainly be tossed by courts.
None of that is likely to matter to the Republicans who write them. In fact, that’s not the point. They’re counting on parents angered over school curricula to help them win this year, Insider reported last week. “I think that we are looking at a moment where we have the potential to build the biggest bloc of single-issue voters in the history of American politics,” Ian Prior, executive director of Fight for Schools, which is pushing for more parental control over school curricula, told attendees at the conservative CPAC conference on Thursday.
This is all occurring as these highly educated, caring, intuitive professionals face pressures like never before. A recent poll conducted by the National Education Association found that 90% of its members say that feeling burned out is a serious problem, 86% have seen more teachers quitting or retiring early since the pandemic began and 80% say that job openings that remain unfilled have added to the workloads of those who are still teaching.
Don’t be surprised if the situation worsens. Our state’s Republican-led legislature has worked hard to maintain an adversarial relationship with public schools, most recently refusing to obey a court order to add an additional $5.6 billion to public education funding through 2028. At the same time, it supports siphoning tax money from public schools to give to private schools with lower standards of accountability. Attacking educators over school curricula for votes is likely an irresistible temptation.
Hey, something has to make up for those lost gerrymandered districts.
Now is the time for parents of all political persuasions to express their support for educators — not just privately to the teachers they know and appreciate, but to our legislators in Raleigh. Tell them to stop harassing teachers and support them instead.
And vote accordingly in November, by supporting the candidates who will improve public education, not starve and smear it and sap the spirits of its greatest champions: front-line teachers.