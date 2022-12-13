Our Opinion: A new foothold for a social district?

Guy walks into a bar in downtown Greensboro and later walks out of that bar with a cup of beer in his hand ... no joke.

Depending on where he is, it’s perfectly legal.

A new center-city “social district,” begun in March, allows patrons to carry alcoholic beverages outdoors in open cups, an experiment that seems to have gone smoothly so far.

Even so, Zack Matheny knows when to say when.

When city staff proposed a bigger footprint for downtown’s social district at last week’s City Council meeting, Matheny advised against it.

For now, Matheny said at last week’s City Council meeting, no thanks. The current boundaries, which consist of Elm and Greene Streets from Smith Street to Gate City Boulevard and include LaBauer Park, are enough for now.

Matheny, who is president and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Inc. as well as a City Council member, makes a good case for leaving well enough alone: Center City Park has no kiosks that sell alcohol and the Tanger Center for the Performing Arts prefers not to be in a social district.

But establishing a second social district in another part of town does make sense.

As the News & Record’s Kenwyn Caranna reported Sunday, the council will consider awarding that designation to the shops and restaurants at State Street at its Dec. 20 meeting. If the council approves, customers there could drink alcoholic beverages as they stroll and shop. State Street merchants seem enthused by the notion.

That includes Ray Essa, owner of one of the village’s longest-lasting and most recognizable destinations, Café Pasta & Grille.

“I’ve been here for 40 years and we’ve been trying to promote State Street for years,” Essa told the News & Record.

Even business owners to whom fortune hasn’t been kind see State Street’s promise.

“State Street is kind of a hidden gem in our area,” said Katie Bayless, owner of a clothing boutique, With Love, that will be closing soon.

“It’s not really the first place people think of to come, so I think the social district really will put that back in people’s minds.”

The quaint village of 25 businesses has had its peaks and valleys. Businesses have come and gone. But most recently it has seen a revival.

And it is far, far removed from what it used to be.

At its nadir a long, long time ago, Greensboro natives will tell you, it was once mostly known for an X-rated movie theater, the Star, that once was perched on a hill that you could see from Cornwallis Drive.

The Star unspooled its last dirty movie in 1983. Since then businessmen John Harmon and Len White remade the area pretty much into the State Street you see today.

The latest iteration of the village has both high hopes and potential.

It is not only located near Irving Park, where it can draw customers, but only a short drive from downtown and an even shorter drive from Revolution Mill, which has been remade from a textile factory into a sprawling campus of shops, offices and residences.

So, the city would be right both to keep the downtown social district as it is while replicating the experience on a smaller scale on State Street, which spans less than a third of a mile.

Now, none of this is to suggest that alcohol in open containers is a secret ingredient for success. But if it could help a variety of local brick-and-mortar small businesses survive and grow by generating more foot traffic, why not?

Yes, there are potential safety issues, but reasonable rules come with the territory: The cups must contain no more than 16 ounces of alcohol and the operating hours are limited to from noon to 9 p.m. daily, among other restrictions.

So far so good in downtown Greensboro, whose success has helped to encourage some other cities in North Carolina to follow suit with their own social districts, including Asheville, Durham, Hickory and Raleigh.

They’re not meant for everywhere, but in small doses, in places where they would be most practical and appropriate.

In other words, the concept of the social district, like alcohol itself, is best used in moderation.