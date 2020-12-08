Our Opinion: A parade goes on

“It is unfortunate that at this time it appears the Town of Youngsville has elected to move forward with their parade,” Franklin County Health Director Scott Lavigne had said in a written statement about the parade. Lavigne wrote that “the virus-math says even with strong adherence to wearing face coverings and remaining distant, this event can and most likely will promote far more than the Spirit of Christmas in Franklin County.”

Meanwhile, the state and the nation are bracing for the price many of us are expected to pay for dismissing warnings not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.

In fact, even as vaccines are on the way, Dr. Deborah Birx, President Trump’s White House coronavirus coordinator, was expecting a dark winter.

“The vaccine is critical, but it’s not going to save us from this current surge," Birx said through her own pink mask Sunday on NBC’s "Meet the Press.” "Only we can save us from this current surge. And we know precisely what to do.”

Speaking of the Trump administration, we already know how the president has muddled messages, set a poor personal example and continued to hold holiday parties and rallies in the face of COVID-19’s deadly resurgence.