Our Opinion: A parade goes on

Who doesn’t love a parade?
So it was understandable, if not wise, that residents in the town of Youngsville (population: 1,157), northeast of Raleigh, went on with their annual Christmas parade Saturday, despite pleas from local health officials.
There were floats and carolers (unmasked) singing “Angels We Have Heard on High.”
A member of the state House, Lisa Stone Barnes, cruised by on the back of a red convertible, wearing gloves but not a mask.
As for the hundreds of spectators, “I’m taking the risk,” Lindsey Newton, a pre-K teacher, told The News & Observer of Raleigh. “It’s tradition. “
Newton, who was among the few wearing masks, added: “If I could go to every person and say ‘Put your mask on,’ I’d probably get hit in the face. All I can say is the good Lord’s in control.”
A News & Observer reporter counted 16 mask-wearing spectators out of 60 in a brew-pub parking lot along the parade route.
Good Lord indeed.
Youngsville was one of a few communities in the state that proceeded with its parade despite record numbers of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
The town not only ignored the executive order of Gov. Roy Cooper and the advice of state Department of Health and Human Services Director Mandy Cohen, it also defied its own county health department.
“It is unfortunate that at this time it appears the Town of Youngsville has elected to move forward with their parade,” Franklin County Health Director Scott Lavigne had said in a written statement about the parade. Lavigne wrote that “the virus-math says even with strong adherence to wearing face coverings and remaining distant, this event can and most likely will promote far more than the Spirit of Christmas in Franklin County.”
Meanwhile, the state and the nation are bracing for the price many of us are expected to pay for dismissing warnings not to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday.
In fact, even as vaccines are on the way, Dr. Deborah Birx, President Trump’s White House coronavirus coordinator, was expecting a dark winter.
“The vaccine is critical, but it’s not going to save us from this current surge," Birx said through her own pink mask Sunday on NBC’s "Meet the Press.” "Only we can save us from this current surge. And we know precisely what to do.”
Speaking of the Trump administration, we already know how the president has muddled messages, set a poor personal example and continued to hold holiday parties and rallies in the face of COVID-19’s deadly resurgence.
Then there are the leaders who say one thing and then do another — like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who preached caution and restraint but was photographed maskless in November at a birthday party — for a lobbyist — in an exclusive restaurant.
Or another Democrat, Austin, Texas, Mayor Steve Adler, who was ferried by private plane to a wedding party for one of his daughters in a Mexican resort.
“ ‘Stay at home’ just works better when it’s coming from somebody who’s staying at home,” Ross Ramsey wrote in the Texas Tribune.
As for what happened in Youngsville, it probably reflects both a lack of understanding how deadly the virus can be and a misperception that it ravages only urban areas. That’s simply not true.
For instance, The News & Observer noted in a recent story, Nash County ranks 30th in the state in population, yet trails only Gaston (No. 10 in population), Mecklenburg (No. 2) and Guilford (No. 3) in COVID-related deaths since Oct. 1, with 68.
Meanwhile, in Youngsville, a man held a hand-lettered cardboard sign along the parade route that read: “God is sovereign, not Gov. Cooper.”
Fair enough. But our creator also has blessed us with the ability to reason and to make rational choices.
Thus we don’t hold beach parties in shark-infested waters. Or poke raging flames with our pinkies. Or walk blissfully into rush-hour traffic, expecting faith alone to protect us.
This is not to lecture our friends in Youngsville. We’ve got problems of our own right here.
And, yes, like the folks in that community, we ache for the way things used to be.
But we made do for now, replacing this year's Holiday Parade and Festival of Lights in Greensboro with a variety of safer alternatives.
The hopeful news is that finally we can see an end to this numbing crisis.
So, as Christmas fast approaches, please hold out a little longer — as an act of faith.
“Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us.” (Hebrews 12:1)
