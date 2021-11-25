Our Opinion: A partial victory

As an old song goes (sort of), you can’t always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes you can get (some of) what you need.
The new two-year state budget has passed the House and Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper has signed it into law. Its four months late, but given the dueling priorities of the governor and Republican leaders, it could have dragged on even longer.
There remain some questions (for another day) about their process — conducted somewhat in secret so that they could have “good-faith negotiations,” according to reporting from The (Raleigh) News & Observer — but if the art of negotiation usually results in a little satisfaction mixed with disappointment, this budget is a comfortable norm — which, in this day and age, rational people must see as a victory.
The budget spends $25.9 billion this fiscal year and $27 billion next year, not including several billion dollars more in COVID-19 relief from Washington.
The Democrats achieved a few of their goals, including an annual $100 million salary supplement for many educators in the state.
Teachers will get an average 2.5% salary increase in each of the next two years, and most will receive a $2,800 bonus. Much of that bump will go toward low-wealth counties, where it’s needed more.
“School and district staff worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and their efforts have been nothing short of remarkable,” Catherine Truitt, the state superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see salary increases for teachers, school support staff, and principals in addition to the bonus options for educators and the newly established Supplementary Fund for low-wealth districts, enabling them to increase teacher pay and retain staff.”
However, Guilford County, as well as Wake, Durham, Buncombe and Mecklenburg, won't receive the supplementary money.
Republicans also get some of what they want, including another tax reduction — no surprise there. The budget reduces taxes for the highest wage earners and completely phases out the corporate income tax after 2029.
There’s also a dubious provision limiting the governor’s emergency powers — to handle, say, a pandemic — that takes effect in early 2023.
The budget includes $9.6 billion earmarked for infrastructure, of which $3.6 billion comes from federal relief dollars. That will help expand broadband and water and sewer improvements. School construction will benefit from $800 million in state lottery profits.
As for what's in it for Greensboro and Guilford County, the budget includes up to $320 million in economic incentives for a hoped-for electric car battery plant that would be operated by Toyota at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. That money has fueled cautious optimism that this area finally might acquire an automotive plant after so many close calls and so much 11th-hour disappointment in the past.
Also $5.5 million in the budget goes to N.C. A&T to pay for new doctoral programs and another $2.5 million to expand its engineering program.
And there's funding as well for the renovation of UNCG's Jackson Library.
Along with the budget comes legislation that would require all state departments, institutions and agencies, whenever possible, to purchase and/or lease goods and services from nonprofit work centers for the blind and people with severe disabilities. This is likely to benefit Industries of the Blind Inc. of Greensboro, as well as IFB Solutions Inc. of Winston-Salem.
To be clear: this budget could have been much better. It once again neglects to expand Medicaid coverage, which is both baffling and indefensible.
As for the teacher raises, a 2.5% increase isn't much and falls short of the provisions that state Superior Court Judge David Lee has said are necessary to meet the constitutional requirement for “a sound, basic education” for all North Carolina children. So that issue still lingers unresolved.
But considering the political realities — including Republican legislators, whose influence seems to grow with every governmental dysfunction, even those they create — Cooper was wise to take what he could reasonably get.
That will be the case until voters decide that they want better.
More online: David Rice of Higher Ed Works notes how the new budget affects higher education at greensboro.com.