Our Opinion: A partial victory

As an old song goes (sort of), you can’t always get what you want. But if you try, sometimes you can get (some of) what you need.

The new two-year state budget has passed the House and Senate and Gov. Roy Cooper has signed it into law. Its four months late, but given the dueling priorities of the governor and Republican leaders, it could have dragged on even longer.

There remain some questions (for another day) about their process — conducted somewhat in secret so that they could have “good-faith negotiations,” according to reporting from The (Raleigh) News & Observer — but if the art of negotiation usually results in a little satisfaction mixed with disappointment, this budget is a comfortable norm — which, in this day and age, rational people must see as a victory.

The budget spends $25.9 billion this fiscal year and $27 billion next year, not including several billion dollars more in COVID-19 relief from Washington.

The Democrats achieved a few of their goals, including an annual $100 million salary supplement for many educators in the state.

Teachers will get an average 2.5% salary increase in each of the next two years, and most will receive a $2,800 bonus. Much of that bump will go toward low-wealth counties, where it’s needed more.