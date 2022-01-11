Our Opinion: A perfect storm stalls school buses

In a creative partnership, others will be able to ride city transit buses for free to school in Greensboro and High Point with their student IDs.

Credit the cities of Greensboro and High Point for making the city buses available. This is what good neighbors do and, frankly, both cities have a stake in the education of their young people even if they are not technically responsible for public education.

If this solution sounds familiar, those of us who grew up here (and are old enough) may recall discount fares for Greensboro City Schools students during school hours on the old Duke Power transit system.

The city bus option will continue for at least another two weeks, the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported Monday. Some students with limited options also might be taken to school on special shuttle buses.

Meanwhile, the school district has canvassed for employees who are licensed to drive shuttles. Principals and other administrators also have showed up at the bus transfer hub at the downtown Depot to assist and encourage students. And friends and families have arranged carpools.