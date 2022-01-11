Our Opinion: A perfect storm stalls school buses

Mix a high-pressure system of COVID infections with a low-pressure front of poor salaries and then add a frigid blast of cold indifference from Raleigh lawmakers and what you get is a perfect storm: not enough school bus drivers.
On Friday, 76 Guilford County school bus drivers were out sick with COVID-19.
“As of this weekend, we don’t have enough bus drivers to continue serving all students,” the school system’s chief operations officer, Michelle Reed, said in a news release Saturday.
The driver shortage has become so acute that school bus service was suspended at eight high schools, effective Monday: Dudley, Grimsley, Page, Smith and the Academy at Smith in Greensboro; and Andrews, High Point Central and Kearns Academy in High Point.
Schools outside city limits where transit service is not available are not affected, nor are magnet schools or students with disabilities who require special transportation.
The bus driver shortage isn’t a new problem. As long ago as 2019 district administrators expressed their concerns. In October of that year drivers threatened a walkout. Among previous solutions GCS has explored to ease the driver shortage is combining driving positions with cafeteria jobs to provide more income and work hours and make the split schedule of morning and afternoon bus routes more manageable.
Nor is this problem unique to Guilford County.
In the state’s largest school system in Wake County, 150 bus drivers were sidelined Friday, mostly by COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of more than 100 routes.
And, as in Guilford, this was a preexisting condition. Wake County also has faced complaints from drivers about low pay and work conditions. Last fall dozens of Wake drivers staged a three-day sick-out protest.
As for the rest of the country, in the results of a national survey reported in September, half of student-transportation coordinators characterized their school bus driver shortages as either “desperate” or “severe.”
COVID has only added more misery to that pain.
The impact is considerable. In Guilford County, buses typically carry 39,000 students on 410 bus routes covering 41,000 miles a day.
So school officials are scrambling to get students to their campuses by nearly any means necessary.
It hasn’t been pretty. But there is no way to do any of this without disrupting the lives and routines of students, families and school faculty.
So you do the best you can as fairly as you can.
In a creative partnership, others will be able to ride city transit buses for free to school in Greensboro and High Point with their student IDs.
Credit the cities of Greensboro and High Point for making the city buses available. This is what good neighbors do and, frankly, both cities have a stake in the education of their young people even if they are not technically responsible for public education.
If this solution sounds familiar, those of us who grew up here (and are old enough) may recall discount fares for Greensboro City Schools students during school hours on the old Duke Power transit system.
The city bus option will continue for at least another two weeks, the News & Record’s Jessie Pounds reported Monday. Some students with limited options also might be taken to school on special shuttle buses.
Meanwhile, the school district has canvassed for employees who are licensed to drive shuttles. Principals and other administrators also have showed up at the bus transfer hub at the downtown Depot to assist and encourage students. And friends and families have arranged carpools.
Maybe state lawmakers should gas up their vehicles and lend a hand as well. After all, they’re the ones sitting on a $6.5 billion budget surplus as the schools remain underfunded. That includes underpaid bus drivers.
The good news is that we’re still having school in Guilford County.
Among few things that most of us seem to agree on when it comes to the coronavirus is that nearly no one wants to return to remote learning.
Students learn best in person. Teachers teach best in person.
And this community — most communities — don’t want to pay the price that previous school shutdowns incurred: achievement setbacks, stressed parents and a sense of loneliness and isolation among students.
So, when rubber bands and paper clips are all you’ve got to keep classes going, you use rubber bands and paper clips.
And you work through this together. As a community.